News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

New homes plan for buildings at Georgian mansion site

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:19 PM December 14, 2021
Architects Nicholas Vanburgh Ltd have drawn up plans to convert outbuildings at Sprowston Lodge 

Architects Nicholas Vanburgh Ltd have drawn up plans to convert outbuildings at Sprowston Lodge - Credit: Homes24/Nicholas Vanburgh

A derelict coach house and stable buildings within the grounds of a Georgian mansion could be converted into plush new homes.

Plans have been lodged by the Hadingham family to convert outbuildings next to the 19th century Sprowston Lodge located just off Wroxham Road between Sprowston and Rackheath. 

Sprowston Lodge was built as a villa in 1801 with the coach house forming a substantial two-storey flint and brick building which has now fallen in a state of disrepair and is out of use.

The palatial property in Rackheath, which is being marketed as ideal student digs. Pic: Homes24

Sprowston Lodge, where rooms were being marketed as ideal student digs in 2019

Under the proposals submitted to Broadland District Council there would be a total of four homes for commercial rent with two and three bedrooms and a custom-built home for the site owner.

This would see the gardener's cottage being converted.

There would be a separate access to the converted outbuildings away from Sprowston Lodge.

District councillor for the ward Natasha Harpley said: "At first look the plans seem OK. It's within the Greater Norwich Growth Triangle where housing is needed so developments are to be expected.

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston, Pic: Labour Party.

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston, Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  3. 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  1. 4 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  2. 5 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
  3. 6 Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
  4. 7 Police car blaze closes A11
  5. 8 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  6. 9 Man found dead in the road on A47
  7. 10 Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car

"I just hope they will be affordable for the local community." 

A design and access statement prepared by architect firm Nicholas Vanburgh states the coach house has lost its historic interest over time as a result of its conversion, extension and decay. 

It states the coach house may originally have had servant accommodation on its first floor. 

Architect Simeon Jackson said: "The outbuildings are not in the best condition at the moment and it is a pity these can't be used in their current state.

"They have been in disrepair in family ownership for quite a long time." 

Simeon Jackson, an architect for Vanburgh Ltd 

Simeon Jackson, an architect for Vanburgh Ltd - Credit: Vanburgh Ltd

The applicant, Andrew Hadingham, is a director of Hackett Builders, alongside Ethel Hackett of Sprowston Lodge and Eleanor Hadingham.

In its heyday, Sprowston Lodge was home to 16 servants and had more than 50 acres of grounds.

The house was built in 1801 by John Morse, a former brewer, sheriff and mayor of Norwich before being passed to members of the Stracey family.

By 1916, it was bought by the Lowry-Cole family before being bought at auction by the Hackett family in 1966 who rebuilt the property.

The applicant has been approached for comment.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square

'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon