New homes plan for buildings at Georgian mansion site

Architects Nicholas Vanburgh Ltd have drawn up plans to convert outbuildings at Sprowston Lodge - Credit: Homes24/Nicholas Vanburgh

A derelict coach house and stable buildings within the grounds of a Georgian mansion could be converted into plush new homes.

Plans have been lodged by the Hadingham family to convert outbuildings next to the 19th century Sprowston Lodge located just off Wroxham Road between Sprowston and Rackheath.

Sprowston Lodge was built as a villa in 1801 with the coach house forming a substantial two-storey flint and brick building which has now fallen in a state of disrepair and is out of use.

Sprowston Lodge, where rooms were being marketed as ideal student digs in 2019

Under the proposals submitted to Broadland District Council there would be a total of four homes for commercial rent with two and three bedrooms and a custom-built home for the site owner.

This would see the gardener's cottage being converted.

There would be a separate access to the converted outbuildings away from Sprowston Lodge.

District councillor for the ward Natasha Harpley said: "At first look the plans seem OK. It's within the Greater Norwich Growth Triangle where housing is needed so developments are to be expected.

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston, Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

"I just hope they will be affordable for the local community."

A design and access statement prepared by architect firm Nicholas Vanburgh states the coach house has lost its historic interest over time as a result of its conversion, extension and decay.

It states the coach house may originally have had servant accommodation on its first floor.

Architect Simeon Jackson said: "The outbuildings are not in the best condition at the moment and it is a pity these can't be used in their current state.

"They have been in disrepair in family ownership for quite a long time."

Simeon Jackson, an architect for Vanburgh Ltd - Credit: Vanburgh Ltd

The applicant, Andrew Hadingham, is a director of Hackett Builders, alongside Ethel Hackett of Sprowston Lodge and Eleanor Hadingham.

In its heyday, Sprowston Lodge was home to 16 servants and had more than 50 acres of grounds.

The house was built in 1801 by John Morse, a former brewer, sheriff and mayor of Norwich before being passed to members of the Stracey family.

By 1916, it was bought by the Lowry-Cole family before being bought at auction by the Hackett family in 1966 who rebuilt the property.

The applicant has been approached for comment.