News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:00 PM December 20, 2021
Larry Lewendon in front of House Clarence where eight new homes are going to be built

Larry Lewendon in front of House Clarence where eight new homes are going to be built - Credit: Ben Hardy

An derelict Georgian building will be torn down to make way for eight swanky new homes after downscaled plans were given the green light by planners. 

House Clarence, a former chiropodist, was originally earmarked to be demolished and replaced with 21 homes. 

But after complaints to put to applicants Reid and Jones from people living nearby, less than half that amount will be built. 

Norwich City Council approved the plans for the new homes in Clarence Road - which runs between Thorpe Road and Carrow Road - on December 16.

House Clarence which will be demolished to make way for eight new homes

House Clarence which will be demolished to make way for eight new homes - Credit: Ben Hardy

Adjacent and neighbouring homes were alerted in writing to the plans going ahead for new homes. 

Larry Lewendon, 80, who lives opposite House Clarence said: "I did mind the plans at first as I did not want people peering down on me from the rooftop.

"Fortunately the skyline will still be visible as the plans have now been modified to lower the homes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  2. 2 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
  3. 3 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  1. 4 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers
  2. 5 Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years
  3. 6 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  4. 7 12 'Black Friday' arrests as Covid quietens weekend before Christmas
  5. 8 Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich
  6. 9 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
  7. 10 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'

"My main concern is now the parking as there is going to be competition for spaces. There are not enough spaces as it is." 

A tenant, 42, who also lives opposite and did not wish to be named, said: "I can imagine there could be a lot of noise during construction but I knew it was coming.

"It seems like a bit of a squeeze to me."

Others living in Clarence Road said they were pleased the plans had been downsized after raising objections to 21 homes. 

Highways raised no objections to the revised application, citing the site being "within an established area with adequate means of access for vehicles and pedestrians".

House Clarence in Thorpe Hamlet 

House Clarence in Thorpe Hamlet - Credit: Ben Hardy

A design and access statement for the application stated: "The form and aesthetics of the proposal have been carefully considered to respond sensitively to the surrounding heritage.

"The proposals compliment the existing street scene in term of design, scale and materials.

"The scheme is respectful to the adjacent building with a roof line no higher than the existing adjacent building to the north in Clarence Road."

The applicant also proposed to improve biodiversity by retaining existing healthy trees and providing additional new trees and landscaping, as well as improving the "permeability of the site for water drainage".

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, has welcomed news of Joules relocating to bigger premises

Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich.

Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Titcomb with her partner Constantinos Aristotelous

Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston.

Christmas

Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon