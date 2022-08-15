Luxury home with orangery and balcony proposal for village

Plans for a plush four-bedroom home with a second floor balcony have been submitted in a contentious area of a village.

A full planning application has been lodged for a detached house with an orangery and glazed roof area to be built on a vacant building plot behind an existing home in Lower Street in Salhouse.

The proposed home is located within a conservation area which has proven difficult for developers to build on in the past.

This includes outline plans for a new home in Lower Street being withdrawn in 2010 as well as attempts to turn the former Radley's Cafe into a single-bedroom property.

Martin Murrell, Conservative district councillor for Salhouse, said: "I have seen the new application and it's quite a large property which is a bit out of keeping with the rest of the buildings.

"It just depends on the agent and whether they can put in any mitigating circumstances.

"When it goes to planning at Broadland District Council, the officers would probably speak to the applicant and advise them to speak to the agent to change some of the aspects of the plan to make it more in keeping."

The proposed home includes four bedrooms on the first floor.

There would also be a glazed roof area, orangery, lounge, kitchen and garage on the ground floor.

The second floor would have a large balcony space.

Mr Murrell added: "There is some tree protection order on that site and there may be some access issues for the waste vehicles.

"It is quite a large plot. Developers have previously marketed quite expensive, luxury homes in this road but it has not been in keeping with a conservation area."

Waller and Associates Architectural is listed as the agent for the applicant.

Efforts have been made to contact the agent.

The Water Management Alliance has not raised any objections to the plans for the new home - which would be two storeys.

The site in question is located close to the junction of The Loke in the village.

The application will be considered by Broadland District Council's planning committee in due course.