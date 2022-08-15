Plans for swanky new flats above Morrisons in former Topshop site

Plush new pads could be built above a new city centre supermarket - formerly home to Topshop.

Morrisons is set to open in Haymarket in 2023.

And now plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council for 13 new apartments on the first floor of the 0.42 acre freehold site.

PPR Estates is listed as the applicant for the plans after the property investor confirmed the acquisition of the building last October.

The site has been vacant ever since it was placed on the market in February for £3m in February 2021 before the collapse of Topshop's owner the Arcadia group.

Jon Caplan, managing director of PPR said: "We are actively talking to potential new occupiers and local planners to ensure the site has a sustainable future that meets Norwich’s needs."

A picture of the former Topshop building in 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

The change of use would see apartments built in what was previously used as office and storage space if the plans are given the green light by the city council.

Bin collection and servicing for the apartments would be to the rear of of the building via William Booth Street.

There would be a total of seven two-person flats, three four-person flats, and three three-person flats.

Each home would be self-contained with cooking, bathroom, sleeping and recreational areas.

A planning statement prepared by urban planner Lanpro concludes: "It is considered that the proposal will not give rise to any transport, contamination, flood risk, noise, heritage, daylight or other impacts."

The former Topshop in Norwich which is around the corner from Next in Hay Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

It comes as Morrisons has previously confirmed it will be opening a new store in the ground floor of the building complete with deli counters.

Morrisons has been contacted for an update on when the store is expected to open.

The area could see new accommodation at both the former Topshop as well as above the Next store in Hay Hill.

Redeveco UK - which is the landlord for the Next site - has put a new freehold forward which could see 15 luxury flats added to the roof when the current freehold expires in three years.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, of the Centre for Retail Research in Norwich, said: "There is a feeling we do not need as much shopping space as we did."