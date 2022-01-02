Highways concerns over plan for 'near zero-carbon' village home

Plans for a new home in a village near Norwich will make COP26 leaders proud.

This is because the application submitted for land in Weston Green is proposing a near zero-carbon energy home.

The site is located to the west of an existing property know as Ivy House Farm in Weston Green Lane.

David Monument is the applicant for the plans which have been sent to Broadland District Council this week.

A design and access statement for the plan says: "It is intended that the new dwelling will be created to a high standard demonstrating sustainable and ‘green’ credentials to reduce running costs through greater energy and water efficiency, and reduced maintenance."

But Stephen Coleman of Norfolk Highways said he has "strong reservations about the acceptability of this proposal".

Mr Coleman stated Weston Green Lane is a narrow rural road unsuitable for further traffic use.

He also pointed out the site is isolated and remote which will require an "over reliance on car use".