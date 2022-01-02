Highways concerns over plan for 'near zero-carbon' village home
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans for a new home in a village near Norwich will make COP26 leaders proud.
This is because the application submitted for land in Weston Green is proposing a near zero-carbon energy home.
The site is located to the west of an existing property know as Ivy House Farm in Weston Green Lane.
David Monument is the applicant for the plans which have been sent to Broadland District Council this week.
A design and access statement for the plan says: "It is intended that the new dwelling will be created to a high standard demonstrating sustainable and ‘green’ credentials to reduce running costs through greater energy and water efficiency, and reduced maintenance."
But Stephen Coleman of Norfolk Highways said he has "strong reservations about the acceptability of this proposal".
Mr Coleman stated Weston Green Lane is a narrow rural road unsuitable for further traffic use.
Most Read
- 1 New car dealership approved for city retail park
- 2 Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich
- 3 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop
- 4 Outrage as 'thugs' strike again at vandal hotspot park
- 5 The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Positive response to celebrity chef restaurant approval in community
- 7 Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village
- 8 Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich
- 9 Health shop leaves city centre to avoid going bust
- 10 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
He also pointed out the site is isolated and remote which will require an "over reliance on car use".