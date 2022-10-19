'Bemusing' honour to the NDR unveiled in new estate

A new steel bench designed by Maggie Abel is now installed on the new Abel development, Taursham Park in Taverham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Northern Distributor Road has lovingly been saluted in the centre of a new housing development in Norwich.

Neighbours are equally pleased and bemused with the new addition to their park, which sees a 9ft bench recreating the NDR on their doorstep - albeit on a smaller scale.

The 1.2 tone structure has been unveiled in Taverham.

The bench, which was made at Fransham Forge by blacksmith Nigel Barnett, has been placed at Taursham Park.

The bench was made by blacksmith Nigel Barnett at Fransham Forge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This is the 93-home Abel Homes development located just off Beech Avenue in the village.

Positioned on a large piece of public open space in front of the new development, the galvanised steel sculpture is made in the shape of the NDR between the Reepham Road and Fakenham Road junctions – the stretch closest to the new houses.

The stretch of the NDR between Fakenham Road and Reepham Road which the sculpture bench depicts - Credit: Google Maps

Maggie Abel, director of Abel Homes who came up with the design of the bench, said: "I was thinking of the links with Taverham and the NDR being very new which connects a lot of people and is a benefit for the village."

A new steel bench designed by Maggie Abel (pictured front) and made by blacksmith Nigel Barnett at Fransham Forge is now installed on the new Abel development, Taursham Park in Taverham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

During an unveiling ceremony Abel Homes chairman, Tony Abel, said it is hoped the bench will become "a focal point" for the community as well as offering a place where people can meet and chat.

Lisa Brock, 48, has lived in Taverham for more than 40 years and recently moved to Taursham Park, which welcomed its first person in February 2021.

Mrs Brock said: "I do not know the relevance it has to Taverham.

"I would have liked to see something which represents Taverham more than the NDR which is not finished.

"I don't mind the NDR. I work on the other side of the city.

"But there must have been something more representative of Taverham than a road."

Meanwhile Sandy Camp, 65, who lives in Taursham Park, said: "It is really nice and I like the fact they used a local person to create the artwork.

"The NDR is useful and a good way of getting around so it is quite apt they modelled it on that."

