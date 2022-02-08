'Slapdash' house fix leaves mum with peeling, mouldy walls

Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, at her home in Norwich which has been plagued with mould - Credit: Danielle Booden

A desperate mum plagued with continuing damp and mould issues in her home has slammed a "slapdash" job done to rectify the problems.

Emily Eastman had to move her son Jacob out of her Carlton Gardens home in Norwich before Christmas for fear of him falling ill.

The problems with mould were so bad that she herself then moved into a hotel in the weeks leading up to December 25.

But in the run-up to the big day the mum-of-one was delighted to be told work to fix the problems would be completed and she would have her "lovely" home back.

Instead just a handful of weeks later the issues are back with a vengeance.

The 24-year-old said: “Just a few days after the work had been completed all the paint started to peel and the mould started to become visible at a rapid pace.

Norwich mum Emily noticed that the paint was peeling from the walls of her Carlton Gardens home days later. - Credit: Emily Eastman

“I am supposed to be having lots of work done, but it doesn’t fill me with confidence that the first jobs haven’t been done correctly and are so slapdash.”

She added: "It’s just upsetting.

“They just painted over it and hoped for the best.

“I’m just so worried about them coming back as I don’t think I can cope with more going wrong. It is making me depressed.”

Emily has been offered £500 in compensation but says it's not enough to cover the costs and upheaval.

Norwich mum Emily noticed that the paint was peeling from the walls of her Carlton Gardens home days later. - Credit: Emily Eastman

Her landlords Broadland Housing Association have also apologised, saying: "Firstly, we would like to apologise to Emily.

“The wall hadn’t dried out as much as we had thought it would have when the emulsions were applied.

“One of our operatives went to see the bathroom on Wednesday to have a look, he has said that the wall needs to be really dry before we repaint it, this work will be carried out as soon as we can be sure that the wall is completely dry.

“We will also be reimbursing Emily for any costs for running the dehumidifier.”

The mum said: “I would just prefer to move out and start fresh, my little boy hates it here.”