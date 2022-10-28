Fears over folk picking up extra costs to keep homes warm this winter

There are calls for more energy efficient homes in Norwich and surrounding areas. Pictured inset is councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Archant

As household bills soar this winter, there are calls for urgent action to help make city homes more energy efficient.

The government has been running an open consultation on a net zero strategy review which is calling for evidence on issues such as altering the way we warm our homes.

Eleanor Laming, Green district councillor for the Brundall ward who lives in Thorpe St Andrew, has called for more new build homes to have solar panels.

She would also like to see other heat sources being used instead of central gas when referring to the influx of development in the Salhouse Road area of Sprowston and Rackheath.

Mrs Laming said: "It is crucial to retain heat so energy bills are lower.

"People are calling for the government to make changes to this and put funding in place especially with the cost of living crisis and bills rocketing.

"We know in Broadland there are a lot of homes, particularly old buildings, which are energy inefficient in rural areas.

"There are lots of buildings with oil fired systems."

The councillor has called for the Greater Norwich Local Plan, a blueprint for around 50,000 to be built in Norwich and surrounding areas, to make stronger carbon reduction targets.

Mrs Laming said: "I cycled along Salhouse Road the other day and I was surprised - in some ways shocked - to see these buildings look very lovely but hardly any have solar panels.

"Will those moving into the new homes off Salhouse Road be faced with the costs of retrofitting their homes in the future?

"It would be so much more cost-effective to be putting in much-needed energy saving measures now while the houses are being built."

Councils were invited to respond to the government's consultation from September 29 until Thursday this week.

Fran Whymark, who is portfolio holder for communities, housing and planning at Broadland District Council, said: "Anything we can do to make homes more energy friendly is a good thing.

"But it comes with a cost which central government is responsible for."

Mr Whymark referred to the Norfolk Warm Homes Fund which aims to help some of the most vulnerable people in Norfolk reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint.