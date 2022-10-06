Tenant may write to every council in the county over city's litter issues

A city council tenant said he has considered writing to every Norfolk council as he is beside himself with ongoing litter issues.

Michael Stewart-Watling, 75, of Cherry Close in Lakenham has struggled to report mess near communal bins outside his council-owned block of flats.

The tenant said he is often waiting in a queue when trying to report rubbish to the council.

He has no access to a computer to make the authority aware online.

Mr Stewart-Watling said there have been ongoing problems with rubbish bags being left in Cherry Close which are not cleared by bin lorries.

He added: "It's a mess but I can't get through to the council on the phone. Every time I ring up there seem to be five in front of me in a queue.

"I am considering writing letters to all the councils in Norfolk - including Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk - about the incompetence of this council in Norwich."

Rubbish left on Cherry Close in Lakenham which is attracting rats. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Following these comments, Mr Stewart-Watling said the rubbish had been cleared by Thursday lunchtime.

But he fears there will soon be another build-up at the communal bins following months of issues which have led to rats being spotted scurrying around by the tenant.

"This council is taking the mickey," he added.

The city council suggested Mr Stewart-Watling should report the issue to them directly.

Michael Stewart-Watling who is angry over the lack of action on fly-tipping and rats on Cherry Close in Lakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But the tenant said: "I left about 30 voicemails to the housing officer and heard nothing back. It never used to be like that before the pandemic.

"That can't surely still be used as an excuse?

"I have lived here for 27 years now. It used to be nice but it has gone downhill with drugs and litter."

Commenting on Cherry Close, a city council spokeswoman previously said the authority will investigate all fly-tipping reports and any associated issues.

She added: "Residents are encouraged to continue to report all issues when they happen so that we can work with contractors to resolve them as quickly as possible.”

Fly-tipping on public land which the city council is responsible for can be reported on the authority's website by filling in a form at www.norwich.gov.uk/reportastreetissue.