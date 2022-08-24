New plans for 100 homes lodged for third phase of retirement village

Site layout plan of McCarthy Stone's proposals for the third phase of development on Bluebell Road in Eaton - Credit: McCarthy Stone

A national developer has submitted altered plans for the third phase of its new retirement community on the outskirts of Norwich.

McCarthy Stone's latest planning application to Norwich City Council for the Bluebell Road site is the latest instalment in a three-phase plan to bring specialist retirement properties to the city suburb.

The first phase of more than 100 homes for over 55s have already been built, with permission for a second phase of 54 homes approved in 2020.

McCarthy Stone will build a further 100 homes to add to the growing retirement community in Eaton - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The third and final phase has been designed to integrate with the two that came before it, creating a retirement community that allows residents to live an active and independent lifestyle.

A total of 100 properties will be built - made up of 74 apartments and 26 bungalows - to help to address the diverse needs of Norwich’s growing ageing population.

Before submitting its planning application, McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation with the public on its early proposals, including a virtual exhibition during February 2022, to which over 2,000 close neighbours, businesses and stakeholders were invited.

McCarthy Stone's Eaton development in Norwich - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Responses from the community have been considered since then and have helped to inform the final planning application.

Katie Fisher, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: "We are pleased with the response to our proposals, with many in the community highlighting the positive impact residents of phase one’s Coralie Court and Daisy Hill Court have had in the community, releasing local family-sized homes, while supporting local businesses.

"With the first phase of development already welcoming new residents, and construction on the second phase underway, this third phase is designed to integrate seamlessly with the previous two, creating a comprehensive retirement community that allows our residents to live with comfort and independence in a charming and vibrant area of Norwich.

McCarthy Stone will build a further 100 homes to add to the growing retirement community in Eaton - Credit: McCarthy Stone

"Our developments have wider benefits for the local economy, with our residents typically using local shops and services daily, or often.

"This community will therefore provide a vital boost to businesses in Eaton, helping to support local retail jobs and keep shops open.”