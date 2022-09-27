Construction company responds to fears over tree-felling in city suburb

McCarthy Stone has responded to fears over potential tree-felling at its Bluebell Road site - Credit: McCarthy Stone/Brittany Woodman

A developer has allayed fears over tree-felling in connection with a retirement housing scheme on the edge of the city.

Home construction company McCarthy Stone has been creating a three-phase retirement development in Bluebell Road near Newmarket Road.

But there have been concerns raised by Eaton folk and Liberal Democrats councillor Caroline Ackroyd over potential tree-felling at the site.

The city council has recently imposed a blanket tree preservation order (TPO) across all trees on the site.

McCarthy Stone's Eaton development in Norwich - Credit: McCarthy Stone

And McCarthy Stone has said it is now looking to revise its scheme with the aim to retain trees "wherever possible and suitable".

A spokesman for the company said: "On the live phase three application, McCarthy Stone are proactively working with the planning authority to address concerns surrounding potential tree-felling.

"McCarthy Stone has recently met the Norwich City Council planning officer, arboriculture officer and landscape officer on site to discuss the tree strategy at the phase three site and will strive to meet an acceptable solution."