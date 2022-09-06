Tenant living with chipboard ceilings due to 'frustrating' council delays

Margaret Orford is a council tenant who has had ongoing issues with her leaking roof - Credit: Ben Hardy

An asthmatic city council tenant has been eating her dinner in dust for nine months as a result of a chipboard ceiling being used to cover a damaged roof.

Margaret Orford, who lives in Golding Place, along with councillor Denise Carlo have turned to the Evening News due to "frustrating" delays by the council on the problem.

Ms Orford, who lives near Dereham Road, needed to have emergency repair works to the ceiling in her living room and bathroom two years ago.

This was as a result of botched works to replace the roof in 2010 which led to the ceiling collapsing in October 2020.

Workmen fitted a large area of chipboard to cover the damaged ceiling in December 2021 which is still in place as Ms Orford continues to call for the city council to fully replace the damage.

Margaret Orford has had a chipboard put up on her living room ceiling by the council's contractor

This was after the sopping wet roof insultation was not replaced at the time of re-roofing in March this year.

Ms Orford, 75, said: "I always pay my rent on time and I do not owe anything so I do not understand why they are leaving the roof like this.

There remains chipboard on the bathroom ceiling as well as the living room

"The council is totally ignoring the fact it needs to be repaired. The smell is horrible and the dust is unbelievable.

"I have no option but to eat in the dust."

So frustrated by the council she sits on, Denise Carlo, Green city councillor for the Nelson Ward, has instead appealed to the 'We'll Sort It' campaign to get the ball rolling.

The Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign launched in October last year

Ms Orford - who lives on her own - added: "I use two inhalers so the dust from the chipboard affects my breathing.

"I am concerned about how cold it will be this winter if it is not replaced if we are told to keep the heating down."

The council tenant has lived at the flat for 32 years and suffers with arthritis and a heart complaint as well as her asthma.

Margaret Orford in her living room at her one-bedroom council flat

Ms Carlo said: "I have taken up this case at senior level and the pace of work is frustratingly slow.

"It seems to me that there are fundamental problems affecting the way that the city council organises its maintenance work."

Denise Carlo.

A city council spokeswoman responded: "We understand this has been a long-term issue for Ms Orford and the time it has taken to resolve falls short of the standard we aim to provide.

“Our contractor is making arrangements for the remaining work to the ceiling to be completed and will keep Ms Orford updated.”

