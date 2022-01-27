News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Latest designs for Anglia Square revamp to be revealed

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:15 PM January 27, 2022
Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

The latest designs for the proposed revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square will be revealed to the public this weekend.

After previous proposals for the shopping centre's regeneration were rejected by secretary of state Robert Jenrick, developers Weston Homes and site owners Columbia Threadneedle went back to the drawing board.

Robert Jenrick leaving Downing Street

Secretary of state Robert Jenrick. - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

They have held a series of consultation events with the public and some of the organisations which objected to the previous scheme.

The latest plans for Anglia Square were shown off on Thursday, September 9.

One of the previous consultation events at Anglia Square. - Credit: George Thompson

That project would have featured a 20-storey tower block, more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

But the thinking this time around - ahead of a new proposal being lodged - is different.

The tallest building now would be eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the previous tower.

Anglia Square in Norwich artist impression

An artist's impression of the New Botolph Street entrance to Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

The number of homes has been cut to 1,100, while the originally planned 11,000sqm non-residential retail, cinema and office space was slimmed down to 4,000sqm, with no cinema.

And, following further rounds of consultation, the latest designs will be displayed for the public to see this weekend.

The pop-up presentations will go on show in Anglia Square from 10am until 2pm on Sunday, January 30 and 9am until 1pm on Monday, January 31.

Weston Homes said it continues to develop the plans, after discussing the emerging proposals with more than 500 people and community groups.

The company says the feedback was "overwhelmingly supportive".

It said the project team has now reviewed the feedback and has advanced the design of the scheme further - which is what will be shown at the weekend's pop-up presentation events.

Weston Homes intends to submit the new plans with Norwich City Council later this year.

Civic watchdog the Norwich Society, which opposed the previous plan, said in November there was much in the emerging scheme to "represent a substantial step in the right direction".

It welcomed the scaling back of retail and leisure elements of the project.

But it said there were “no grounds for accepting 1,100 homes as the starting point for negotiations" and expressed concern about the “potentially cavernous effects” of a planned row of eight-storey blocks.

