Investigation continues into late night fire at city home

The aftermath of a fire in Gentry Place. Pictured inset is Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Ben Hardy

Forensic services and fire officers are investigating the cause of a fire which broke out at night in a city home.

The fire started at a home in Gentry Place just off Marl Pit Lane in the city's Bowthorpe suburb at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

Forensic services and police remained at the scene on Sunday - Credit: Ben Hardy

As of Sunday lunchtime, a police car, forensic services and a fire officer remained at the scene.

Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We attended a fire last night after being called by the police.

Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The fire crews helped to contain the fire quite quickly to minimise the damage to the property and investigations into the cause are ongoing."

Most of the damage was in the porch at the property and fire officers and forensics were due to leave around 2pm on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the home were staying with family.

A burnt-out pushchair was taken out of the property by fire services during an investigation - Credit: Ben Hardy

Crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Hethersett attended and left the scene around 9.40pm on Saturday.