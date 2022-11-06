Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Investigation continues into late night fire at city home

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:07 PM November 6, 2022
The aftermath of a fire in Gentry Place. Pictured inset is Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Forensic services and fire officers are investigating the cause of a fire which broke out at night in a city home.

The fire started at a home in Gentry Place just off Marl Pit Lane in the city's Bowthorpe suburb at about 8.50pm on Saturday. 

Forensic services and police remained at the scene on Sunday 

As of Sunday lunchtime, a police car, forensic services and a fire officer remained at the scene. 

Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We attended a fire last night after being called by the police.

Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

"The fire crews helped to contain the fire quite quickly to minimise the damage to the property and investigations into the cause are ongoing."

Most of the damage was in the porch at the property and fire officers and forensics were due to leave around 2pm on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the home were staying with family.

A burnt-out pushchair was taken out of the property by fire services during an investigation  

Crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Hethersett attended and left the scene around 9.40pm on Saturday.

The home pictured on Sunday lunchtime following the fire on Saturday night

