'Lack of respect': Anger over driveway parking near school

There have been issues with parking in and around White Woman Lane. Pictured inset is councillor Richard Potter - Credit: Google Maps/Richard Potter

The return to school has resulted in increased frustration for homeowners due to "disrespectful" parking in front of their driveways.

Those living in Longe Road and White Woman Lane in Old Catton have noticed an increase in traffic chaos as parents collect their kids from a school nearby.

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton, said people need to stop parking on double yellow lines and in front of driveways belonging to homeowners.

He added: "It does come down to a lack of respect.

"This has been an ongoing issue and is proving to be a real nuisance for those who live in and around White Woman Lane.

"I understand the concerns and would happily meet with the school to see if any compromises can be made.

"I've always said that people should treat others the way they would like to be treated.

"If you wouldn't be happy with someone parking in front of your driveway then don't do it to someone else."

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Contributed

The parking wars have caused issues in neighbouring places such as Sprowston before.

Conservative county councillor John Ward previously used his highways budget to fund wooden posts to be installed on the grass verge opposite Falcon Junior School in 2021.

Karen Vincent, Conservative county councillor for Old Catton, said she would be pleased to take up the matter.

But she has not received any direct complaints about the issue around White Woman Lane.

County councillor Karen Vincent - Credit: Denise Bradley

One woman living in Longe Road posted on a community page calling for people to stop blocking driveways and to "have some respect for homeowners".

Martin Blythe is the owner of Lock Solid Locksmith and he works from home in Longe Road.

His youngest son - aged 10 - walks to his school in the area from home.

The junction of White Woman Lane and Longe Road in Old Catton - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Blythe said: "It is really between 3pm and 3.30pm when it is at its worst but it is a small window of chaos.

"It is inevitable there will be some problems with everyone rushing out at the same time.

"The only thing that would help is if more parents walked their children to school."