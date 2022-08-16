'The new normal': Plea for hot weather plan to protect homes and parks

Special Report

Parched parks, bare ponds and blackened earth will be the new normal for Norwich if a plan isn't drawn together to protect homes and wildlife, experts have warned.

Scorching weather has dried the city's green spaces, meaning fires need just a spark to devastate the landscape.

Mousehold Heath is the most recent example, after a blaze broke out on Friday, August 12.

Elsewhere in the city Wensum Park has seen its pond entirely dry up, with the River Wensum also at very low levels.

The melting pot of issues has led people from wildlife experts to homeowners to call for action to prevent another crisis next summer.

Peter Dunn has lived overlooking Mousehold Heath for 40 years, and said: "If the wind had been blowing toward our house it would have burned down by now.

"You don't need much in the way of a spark to set fire to our roof and the house would burn from the top down.

"The flames last week were 30ft high.

"All we were thinking is: 'How we were going to escape from our house if it comes towards us?'"

The 75-year-old explained: "The prison is behind us so we've got a 15ft wall at the bottom of our garden.

"The only way out would be towards the fire.

"I feel disillusioned and worried."

Green councillor Lucy Galvin said that the drought had proved how vital it is to protect green spaces: "People gravitate towards tree-lined streets, parks and nature because they help regulate temperature.

"If anything people will appreciate nature more as a result of this. When you see burnt areas, it highlights how important it is to look after them."

The Nelson councillor continued: "It's a worry how low the Wensum and other wet areas of the city are.

"Then when the rain does come there's likely to be floods.

"This is what we're facing now. What is extreme now will be normal for the next generation."

Ms Galvin called for barbeque bans to be brought in to protect green spaces in the future.

Asher Minns, executive director at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia, called for similarly practical and immediate change.

He said: "It was only a matter of time that fires and droughts would be more frequent and closer to home.

"It's a threat to counties like ours - especially now as we have lots of very dry crops.

"We've got warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers. Climate extremes are coming quicker than the climate models projected.

"We can't resolve this before next summer but prevention is better than cure.

"What we can do is look to hotter places and see what they do.

"Some countries leave gaps between trees that act as fire breaks so these could possibly be implemented."

The expert added: "In a few years time all of this will be very normal.

"Even if humanity managed to stop putting fossil fuels into the atmosphere right now, we've still got hundreds of years of carbon dioxide up there and the planet will continue to warm - it's not just something you can turn off."

On the frontline of the issue is Kevin Murphy of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue.

"Animals are suffering with dehydration," the city-based rescuer explained.

"Animals like hedgehogs are out in the daytime because they don't have enough water so they're disoriented.

"Lots of birds of prey are literally falling out of the sky. People are seeing them just fall.

"I'm wondering it's because they're exhausted and not finding enough food as that's where they get a lot of moisture from."

He implored: "People should always leave bowls out for animals but even more so now.

"I'm getting lots of call-outs for moles. They're digging further to find worms, which are burrowing deeper to find water.

"You can see the impact in every animal I go to. They're absolutely parched."