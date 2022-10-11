Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

How can you prevent a rat infestation in your home?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 7:00 AM October 11, 2022
Rat-catcher Andrew Dellbridge (inset) on how the rodents are sneaking into city homes

Rat-catcher Andrew Dellbridge (inset) on how the rodents are sneaking into city homes - Credit: Getty/Ace Pest Control

A city pest control expert has revealed how to keep your home rat-free following an increase in emergency callouts. 

Andrew Dellbridge said rats are not scared of the public, adding his customers in Norwich have heard rats scratching their way through walls and finding them in cupboards.

This rat was caught in a house in Norwich. 

This rat was caught in a house in Norwich. - Credit: Ace Pest Control

To combat this problem Andrew has come up with a list of ways to prevent an infestation, such as:

  • Scrap bird feeders as they attract rats. If people are determined to have them the best way to prevent rats is to remove them at night.  
  • Avoid putting food in compost bins – this is like giving them a "buffet".  
  • Cover air vents with wire mesh.  
  • Store pet and bird food in a secure container – as leaving them in the bag makes it "too easy for rats to chew through and feast on". 
  • Check loft and sheds for signs of rodents.  
  • Block all holes around the house before it gets cold outside.  
  • If any "off" noises are heard, explore them right away. 

And most importantly, Andrew said: “Rats can access your home via the toilet – keep the seat down.” 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon