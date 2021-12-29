'We are back home': Asbestos flat fixed in time for Christmas

A woman who was plagued by flooding, mould and then asbestos was able to move back into her home for Christmas.

Emily Eastman, from Carlton Gardens, was terrified when workmen sorting out the mould issues told her they had found and would have to remove asbestos.

In the end the young mum even had to send her son Jacob away to live with his dad until the work could be completed.

Emily was assured by Broadland Housing that they would put her into a hotel and get herself and her son back into their home by Christmas.

The 24-year-old was sceptical that all of the work that needed carrying out would be completed before the festive period.

She said: “They mentioned it would be hard to do because there was so much water build up from the flooding.”

Four year old Jacob was so happy to be able to sleep in his own bed following the work being carried out by Broadland Housing. - Credit: Emily Eastman

Emily had made other plans in the event that she was not able to spend Christmas at home but finally she able to move back in.

“It felt really good knowing that we were actually able to go home, after a long time in a hotel, my son was really excited to sleep in his own bed,” Emily said.

In the end workmen from Broadland Housing pulled out all the stops to ensure Emily and her son could finally return home.

Works that needed doing included extensive cleaning after the water damage, asbestos removal, vents added to the doors, mould removed, radiators added, the flooring was ripped up and replaced and a new bath has been installed.

“There are still some things to do, like installing a shower and repainting the bathroom, but it took longer because the water damage was so extensive," Emily added.

“I would rather it took longer but was safe to live In.

“I think this has happened so quickly because of the Evening News, they got in touch with Broadland Housing and asked them about the work.

“Now I can live happily here knowing it is done.”