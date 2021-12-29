News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

'We are back home': Asbestos flat fixed in time for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:46 PM December 29, 2021
Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, who's home has flooded causing mould. Picture: Dan

Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, who's home has flooded causing mould. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A woman who was plagued by flooding, mould and then asbestos was able to move back into her home for Christmas. 

Emily Eastman, from Carlton Gardens, was terrified when workmen sorting out the mould issues told her they had found and would have to remove asbestos.  

In the end the young mum even had to send her son Jacob away to live with his dad until the work could be completed.  

Emily was assured by Broadland Housing that they would put her into a hotel and get herself and her son back into their home by Christmas.  

The 24-year-old was sceptical that all of the work that needed carrying out would be completed before the festive period.  

She said: “They mentioned it would be hard to do because there was so much water build up from the flooding.” 

Four year old Jacob was so happy to be able to sleep in his own bed

Four year old Jacob was so happy to be able to sleep in his own bed following the work being carried out by Broadland Housing. - Credit: Emily Eastman

Emily had made other plans in the event that she was not able to spend Christmas at home but finally she able to move back in.  

Most Read

  1. 1 City Covid rate passes national average
  2. 2 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
  3. 3 Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store
  1. 4 Busy junction to close for new pedestrian crossings
  2. 5 Drivers caught in city bus lanes pay out £280,000 in one year
  3. 6 Police linking Christmas restaurant break-ins
  4. 7 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  5. 8 Norwich adult panto cancelled due to Covid cases in cast
  6. 9 City centre pub closed Boxing Day due to 'matters outside of our control'
  7. 10 Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

“It felt really good knowing that we were actually able to go home, after a long time in a hotel, my son was really excited to sleep in his own bed,” Emily said.  

In the end workmen from Broadland Housing pulled out all the stops to ensure Emily and her son could finally return home.  

Works that needed doing included extensive cleaning after the water damage, asbestos removal, vents added to the doors, mould removed, radiators added, the flooring was ripped up and replaced and a new bath has been installed.  

“There are still some things to do, like installing a shower and repainting the bathroom, but it took longer because the water damage was so extensive," Emily added.  

“I would rather it took longer but was safe to live In.

“I think this has happened so quickly because of the Evening News, they got in touch with Broadland Housing and asked them about the work.  

“Now I can live happily here knowing it is done.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Barbutt outside Salt on Saint John Maddermarket

Norwich Lanes

'It's demoralising' - Three city venues targeted in Christmas break-ins

Owen Sennitt

Logo Icon
How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment.

Planning and Development

Five major projects for Norwich next year

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Campers arrive at Sundown Festival 2017 Credit: Antony Kelly

Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon