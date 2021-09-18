Diggers roll into village as work begins on 267 home development

Published: 7:00 AM September 18, 2021

Drayton Village will soon be home to a construction site as Hopkins Homes begins work on the 267-home development in November - Credit: Archant

Diggers have broken ground in a village on the outskirts of the city as they prepare to start work on a mega 267-strong homes development.

Regional housing firm Hopkins Homes has begun clearing the land at Manor Park in Drayton after permission was granted by Broadland District Council in February for construction to go ahead.

These initial "earth works" will last four months, with construction starting on the first houses in November.

Hopkins Homes will build 267 homes on the site in total - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The first show house is expected to be ready by June 2022.

Simon Byran, development director at Hopkins Homes, said: "The homes will be an exceptional mix of sizes and styles in keeping with our award-winning reputation for building beautiful new-build homes.

"These are designed and crafted to stand the test of time, and include a provision in this development of 88 affordable homes.

"It will make a valuable contribution towards boosting housing supply in the local area."

Mr Byran added that a children's play area and allotments were being provided — plus a big chunk of land to the doctor's surgery for expansion in line with demand.

"At every opportunity the design has been in keeping with the character of the area."

Despite public consultation, villagers in Drayton and Taverham remain concerned about the impact of development on infrastructure.

It comes as droves of villagers in nearby Horsford sign a petition to stop over-development of green spaces in their parish.

Alyson Barton, who has lived in Taverham with her two kids for over 20 years, said she wasn't against development but that local schools and services were already "jam-packed".

She asked: "Where do all these new kids go? How will all these new families go to the doctors?

"People in the area have mixed feelings, but it is a shame our villages won't be unique anymore."

Chairman of Drayton Parish Council Graham Everett said he was comfortable with the plans - Credit: Archant

Drayton Parish Council Chairman Graham Everett, when contacted, said: "There have been versions of this plan going around since 2012, and now work has finally started you get people panicking.

"But everything the developer has done has been policy compliant, and they've addressed all the concerns we put forward.

"Hopkins Homes are good quality, and I'd say on the whole we're fairly comfortable with what's happening there."