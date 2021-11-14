High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47

District and county councillor Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, who live in Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Folks in a large estate are excited after signs developers will finally hand over vital control of infrastructure to local authorities - 15 years after building started.

Homes on the Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Pavements, street lights and roads in Queen's Hills, on the edge of Costessey, are still in the hands of a consortium of around seven developers despite the majority of houses being finished a few years ago.

It has approximately 1,879 homes and work is under way on around 20 more on land off Fieldfare Way which will be next to a Co-op store and three other smaller shop/commercial units. One will be will be a pizza restaurant and the other a base for Think Property and all are under construction.

The Co-op store on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey which is under construction - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Sharon Blundell, Costessey county and district councillor, who has lived in Queen's Hills since 2007, said she did not know definitive dates on when the main roads and the bus gate, which connects to West End in Old Costessey, would be formally adopted by the county council.

But she was excited that contractors were fixing the drainage systems in preparation for it.

She said: "It is nice to see workmen out. You can see progress. I'm feeling positive about things.

"Residents have been told so many dates on when the adoption will happen. It is disappointing for them and that frustration passes back on us as councillors, which is understandable.

"It is hard to get things done. People will be able to get an answer straight away if there is a problem."

Mrs Blundell added relations between the organisation involved in the consortium were good and described Queen's Hills as a fantastic community.

Her husband, a Costessey Town Council member since 2010, said: "Things are improving and hopefully that will help people for the next decade."

Eventually, the county council will take on the main road, bus lane linking Queen's Hills and West End which has not yet had a bus on it, footpaths and street lights.

The redundant bus lane off Queen's Hills estate in Costessey and football pitches, which are yet to be used - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Two football pitches near the Queen's Hills Community Centre and community park will be adopted by South Norfolk Council and the town council has taken on the four play parks and will take on the community centre.

What is life like on Queen's Hills?

Paul Smith, 68, who lives in Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Paul Smith, 68, who has lived in Queen's Hills for just over two years, described the estate as peaceful and quiet.

But he said: "It is worrying me the fact it has one road in and out. When the Co-op is built that will be good. It is ridiculous you need to walk a mile and a half to buy a pint of milk."

A 53-year-old vet said: "There should be another exit from the estate onto the A47. It has got a good community life."

An NHS employee said: "I hope the shop will enable people to meet more easily. It would be nice for a neighbourhood hub."

And a mother-of-one said everybody looked out for one another but said it was frustrating when structural problems on estate including roads were not fixed.



