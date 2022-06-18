Barriers outside homes as pavement carved up for works
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Those living in a quiet street near Norwich have been greeted by the sight of barriers as they step outside their front doors.
Nursery Close in Hellesdon is among the streets which resemble a construction site at the moment as cables are laid down for fibre broadband network.
Homeowners were frustrated to see the barriers in front of their homes even when no work was taking place.
CityFibre is responsible for the works and a spokesman for the county council confirmed the authority has no involvement with it.
Clifford Wastell, 74, who lives in Nursery Close and uses a mobility scooter, said he has to walk up the road to park his vehicle as parking spaces have been limited by the works.
Mr Wastell added: "The worst part about it is that the council laid down all new paths about six months ago but now they have dug them all up again.
"I nearly tripped over on the pavement before because I am disabled. It's the safety aspect which is bad for me."
Most Read
- 1 Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital
- 2 'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets
- 3 Drivers face delays of 30 minutes in city centre
- 4 Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich
- 5 Sadness as long-serving horse riding business announces closure
- 6 Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock
- 7 Woman injured after being approached by five boys in attempted robbery
- 8 'We don't feel safe': Horror at second double stabbing in city this month
- 9 Four nurseries in Norwich named among top 20 in East of England
- 10 Doughnut van moves to Norwich pub bringing the 'coast to the city'
A 47-year-old man living in Nursery Close, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's just a mess with a trench line along the path.
"Aesthetically it is not great but I suppose we all need super fast broadband in the future."
A 71-year-old woman, who also did not wish to be named, said: "They have taken rather a long time. This must now be the second week of it.
"They were doing the work on Tuesday and Wednesday but no one came back on Thursday for it. It just does not seem necessary."
Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said the works have affected other areas of Hellesdon including Arden Grove and Cottinghams Drive where she lives.
Mrs Gurney said: "It's a very difficult one because they have the legislation and a licence from the central government to install this cabling around Norwich and Hellesdon.
"If people are concerned about the quality of the work I would urge them to report it to the appropriate channels including me directly or the parish."
CityFibre has been contacted.