Barriers outside homes as pavement carved up for works

CityFibre has put up barriers outside homes in Nursery Close in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is Clifford Wastell who lives in the street

Those living in a quiet street near Norwich have been greeted by the sight of barriers as they step outside their front doors.

Nursery Close in Hellesdon is among the streets which resemble a construction site at the moment as cables are laid down for fibre broadband network.

Homeowners were frustrated to see the barriers in front of their homes even when no work was taking place.

CityFibre is responsible for the works and a spokesman for the county council confirmed the authority has no involvement with it.

Clifford Wastell, 74, who lives in Nursery Close and uses a mobility scooter, said he has to walk up the road to park his vehicle as parking spaces have been limited by the works.

Clifford Wastell, a disabled man who lives in Nursery Close

Mr Wastell added: "The worst part about it is that the council laid down all new paths about six months ago but now they have dug them all up again.

"I nearly tripped over on the pavement before because I am disabled. It's the safety aspect which is bad for me."

Barriers have been put up in Nursery Close in Hellesdon

A 47-year-old man living in Nursery Close, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's just a mess with a trench line along the path.

"Aesthetically it is not great but I suppose we all need super fast broadband in the future."

CityFibre is carrying out work in Nursery Close in Hellesdon

A 71-year-old woman, who also did not wish to be named, said: "They have taken rather a long time. This must now be the second week of it.

"They were doing the work on Tuesday and Wednesday but no one came back on Thursday for it. It just does not seem necessary."

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said the works have affected other areas of Hellesdon including Arden Grove and Cottinghams Drive where she lives.

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon.

Mrs Gurney said: "It's a very difficult one because they have the legislation and a licence from the central government to install this cabling around Norwich and Hellesdon.

"If people are concerned about the quality of the work I would urge them to report it to the appropriate channels including me directly or the parish."

Barriers outside homes in Nursery Close in Hellesdon

CityFibre has been contacted.

Pavements have been blocked by the work outside homes in Nursery Close

CityFibre works are taking place in Nursery Close in Hellesdon