Homes under the planner: Applications lodged or approved in Norwich
Interested in what developments could be coming to Norwich?
Here is a round-up of applications received or determined by the city council and other relevant district councils in March.
Planned
What? Sustainable business and housing complex
Where? Buxton Road, Frettenham
Further information: The plans would see a former pig farm, on 2.49 hectares of land, transformed into eco-living for future generations. The application has been put forward by Matthew Hewitt to Broadland District Council.
What? 700 student and 'co-living' homes
Where? Former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich
Further information: The site has remained vacant since 1999. The plans would see 717 homes, consisting of 376 student suites, 104 student apartments and 237 'co-living' units, built.
What? 14 new homes
Where? Argyle Street, Norwich
Further information: Plans would see the new houses built where 20 homes were once demolished due to subsidence. In the 1980s, the site was also home to Britain's longest running squat which became known as the Republic of Argyle Street.
What? 150 new homes
Where? Site of Norwich Mail Centre
Further information: Plans for the 3.7 acre site are currently on hold with the site still being used by Royal Mail. The company is currently looking to relocate.
What? Between 150 and 200 homes
Where? Former site of Mile Cross business centre
Further information: All of the new homes would be social housing, with a decision expected soon.
City Hall is also discussing a potential new GP surgery for the site with the NHS.
What? 20 homes
Where? King Street Stores, near Rouen Road
Further information: Plans were rejected by the city council's planning committee in November but the site is proposed for inclusion in the Greater Norwich Local Plan.
Councillors argued the loss of trees in the plans was unacceptable.
Now, Ian Riley, an agent speaking on behalf of the developer, said they would be appealing the decision with the government.
Approved
What? Seven new homes
Where? Former site of World of Beds on Curtis Road in Mile Cross
When? Not known
Further information: Plans were approved at a meeting of Norwich City Council's planning committee on March 11, where councillors described the former bed shop as a "monstrosity".
