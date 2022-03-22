Homes under the planner: Applications lodged or approved in Norwich

An artist's impression of how the new homes in Argyle Street in Norwich could look. - Credit: WT Design

Interested in what developments could be coming to Norwich?

Here is a round-up of applications received or determined by the city council and other relevant district councils in March.

Planned

Buxton Road, Spixworth. - Credit: Archant

What? Sustainable business and housing complex

Where? Buxton Road, Frettenham

Further information: The plans would see a former pig farm, on 2.49 hectares of land, transformed into eco-living for future generations. The application has been put forward by Matthew Hewitt to Broadland District Council.

Artist impressions of the development planned for Duke's Wharf.Copyright: Innes Associates Ltd. - Credit: Submitted

What? 700 student and 'co-living' homes

Where? Former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich

Further information: The site has remained vacant since 1999. The plans would see 717 homes, consisting of 376 student suites, 104 student apartments and 237 'co-living' units, built.

An artist's impression of how the new homes in Argyle Street in Norwich could look. - Credit: WT Design

What? 14 new homes

Where? Argyle Street, Norwich

Further information: Plans would see the new houses built where 20 homes were once demolished due to subsidence. In the 1980s, the site was also home to Britain's longest running squat which became known as the Republic of Argyle Street.

The Royal Mail depot in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

What? 150 new homes

Where? Site of Norwich Mail Centre

Further information: Plans for the 3.7 acre site are currently on hold with the site still being used by Royal Mail. The company is currently looking to relocate.

The depot was most recently used as Mile Cross Business Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

What? Between 150 and 200 homes

Where? Former site of Mile Cross business centre

Further information: All of the new homes would be social housing, with a decision expected soon.

City Hall is also discussing a potential new GP surgery for the site with the NHS.

20 new homes could be built on King Street. - Credit: Google Maps

What? 20 homes

Where? King Street Stores, near Rouen Road

Further information: Plans were rejected by the city council's planning committee in November but the site is proposed for inclusion in the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

Councillors argued the loss of trees in the plans was unacceptable.

Now, Ian Riley, an agent speaking on behalf of the developer, said they would be appealing the decision with the government.

Approved

World of Beds will be replaced with seven homes - Credit: Google Street View

What? Seven new homes

Where? Former site of World of Beds on Curtis Road in Mile Cross

When? Not known

Further information: Plans were approved at a meeting of Norwich City Council's planning committee on March 11, where councillors described the former bed shop as a "monstrosity".

For more information visit Norwich City Council's website.