Charity worker risks losing THOUSANDS due to ongoing moving delays

Heather McKenna at the Birch Gate development in Wymondham where she has secured a new home - Credit: Heather McKenna

A charity worker who hoped to be tucked up in her brand new home by Christmas will instead be counting the cost of continued delays.

Heather McKenna, 53, was expecting to move into her three-bedroom home in Birch Gate, off Silfield Road in Wymondham, built by Hopkins Homes at the end of this summer.

But after exchanging contracts at the end of August the date was moved back to December or January.

And it has once again been pushed back by a further month - into February 2022.

Hopkins Homes blamed the delays within the construction industry and supply chains which were out of its control.

It added the company offered its sincere apologies to any home buyers affected.

The Hopkins Homes' Birch Gate development in Wymondham - Credit: Heather McKenna

Mrs McKenna says she has had to rely on her "amazing" friends and family to put her and her 26-year-old son up since they moved out of their previous home in September 21.

And now she is worried about losing £4,500 on her early mortgage repayment if her new mortgage deal is not extended after Christmas.

She will also have to spend a further £255 a month in fees for storing her furniture, alongside the deposit and reservation fee for her new house.

The Star Throwers services manager said: "You cannot relax because you don't have your own home. When you live with someone else you feel like a burden.

"Hopefully it will be worth it but it is moving feast. It is a horrible situation."

Her frustration is all the worse because her home is so close to being ready, adding she "just wanted answers" on a firm moving in date.

Monika Hanlon, group sales and marketing director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We too are frustrated by the delays.

“Covid-19 has caused shortages and delays in materials and labour across the sector locally, nationally and globally. While most of our supply chain is sourced locally, we have been impacted by these challenges on some of our sites. To ensure homes are built to our high standards and signed off accordingly, this has meant that some completions have needed to be delayed.

“We are already in contact with all our buyers to explain this situation and remain committed to maintaining this communication to those affected.”