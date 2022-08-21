Plans to convert pub into affordable flats withdrawn

Designs to convert part of a city pub into a nine-bedroom house of multiple occupancy have gone back to the drawing board.

Dan Trivedi, from Trivedi Property Developments, put in change of use plans for Heath House pub in Gertrude Road to Norwich City Council last month.

But Mr Trivedi, who runs the Prince of Denmark coffee and beer house in Sprowston Road, withdrew the plans on August 10 after consulting with planning officers.

He said: "We are going to go down from nine bedrooms to eight. We are going to make better use of the space.

"It is going to be the same type of mixed-use proposal."

The property developer said he hoped to put the new plans back to the council in five weeks time but added there would be a delay in the work happening because of Natural England's nutrient neutrality law.

Natural England has told Norfolk councils they must not grant permission for any projects with overnight accommodation until developers can prove the plans would not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

Mr Trivedi said he was frustrated with the law "dictating timescales" for people wanting to take on projects.

He added: "What we have a massive shortage of in Norwich is individual affordable units. These rooms will be let out at the same rate as housing benefit so they will be open to anyone."

There were some concerns from Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department regarding the lack of car parking for the HMO but it did not object.

The authority added the pub was next to a bus route and walking distance to Sprowston Road where Beryl bikes and scooters are available.

Mr Trivedi said the accommodation was aimed at people who could walk or cycle into the city.

The plans which were withdrawn state there would be a "retention of a commercial use on the site" and when asked if the pub was currently trading, or if the site will reopen as a pub, Mr Trivedi declined to comment.

Green city councillor for the area, Alex Catt, said: "I'm glad to see the developer go back to the drawing board but Norwich needs good quality, affordable housing, not HMOs."







