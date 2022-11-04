NHS braces for influx of 30,000 patients by 2037 in north Norwich alone

A boom in house building along just one section of the NDR will prompt an extra 30,000 patient registrations over the next 15 years.

The warning from the NHS comes after the government backed funding to develop four proposed primary care hubs in Norfolk, including a new medical centre in Green Lane East, Rackheath, which is awaiting final approval.

How the new Rackheath Medical Centre could look if it is given final approval - Credit: Chaplin Farrant

There are also proposals to refurbish and extend Aslake Close surgery in Sprowston, run by the East Norwich Medical Partnership.

This will be completed by spring 2024 if the business case is approved next year, according to an NHS Norfolk and Waveney spokesman.

The East Norwich Medical Partnership Aslake Close surgery in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

He added: "The combined impact of the Rackheath and Sprowston developments will create required estate capacity for 30,000 additional patient registrations expected along the NDR corridor within the next 15 years.

The roundabout between the NDR and Wroxham Road near Sprowston and Rackheath - Credit: Google

"NHS Norfolk and Waveney has been supporting the discussions around a refurbished medical centre in Sprowston and work is under way to take into account issues including future needs of the housing growth and community health needs."

Rackheath parish and district councillor, Fran Whymark. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The CCG would not confirm how many additional patients it is expecting across the city overall, with the Greater Norwich Local Plan expected to bring more than 50,000 homes by 2038.

Fran Whymark, Conservative district and county councillor for Rackheath, said: "We have got a desperate struggle for GP spaces.

"Getting the bricks and mortar is the first and foremost challenge but the facilities need GP services. There is no point in having empty buildings when we have got 30,000 patient registrations."

As well as thousands of homes being built in Sprowston, Taylor Wimpey has put in plans for 3,850 homes in Rackheath and around 3,500 homes could be built as part of the Beeston Park development.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive, said: "It is vital that resourcing both financially and through physical staffing is a strong consideration.

"There is a Norfolk-wide protocol which means the NHS needs to be consulted around longer-term development proposals and large-scale planning applications.

"Work needs to continue to ensure health and social care is thought of as a viable and rewarding career.

"This needs to be ongoing to ensure the staffing gaps in health and social care do not continue to be an issue for future generations."



