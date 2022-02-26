Road safety fears voiced over 50 new homes plan
Increased traffic from proposed new homes near a blind bend represents "an accident waiting to happen", according to villagers.
Plans are set to go ahead to build 50 properties on vacant land east of Green Lane West in Rackheath.
The application already has outline permission and adds to the growing list of development currently taking place in the village which includes the North Rackheath Masterplan for 4,000 homes.
But folk are concerned about road safety along Green Lane West with cars often exceeding the 40mph speed limit, where the road has a sharp bend near Green Farm.
District councillor Fran Whymark, who has lived in Rackheath since 2000, said: "That has always been my reservation with development in that area given the dip when travelling from Sir Edward Stracey Road towards the industrial estate.
"I do share people's concerns as the industrial estate is very busy and this could cause mayhem."
The councillor said one couple living in The Close, just off Green Lane West, have had their fence knocked down numerous times by speeding cars.
A 50-year-old homeowner in Green Lane West, who did not wish to be named, said: "The amount of traffic on this road could be dangerous with the influx of cars from all the new houses.
"This is unless traffic calming measures such as speed bumps are put in place. That bend is an accident waiting to happen and you do hear lots of brakes screeching and near misses."
Another Green Lane West homeowner aged 45, who also did not wish to be named, added: "Some of the cars fly down here like lunatics.
"There is more traffic coming along here already and the way people drive - especially at 6.30am to 7am - is unreal."
The application will comprise a range of two, three and four bed homes.
Planning documents state the application will "transform a disused eyesore of a site to provide new energy efficient homes" on vacant land near Green Farm.
The applicant Hemingford Group c/o Brown and Co has been contacted for comment.
Outline approval has also been granted this month for up to 205 homes on land adjacent to Mahoney Green.