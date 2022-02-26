Road safety fears voiced over 50 new homes plan

A 'blind bend' in Rackheath's Green Lane West near where 50 homes will be built. Pictured inset is county councillor Fran Whymark and construction just off Salhouse Road - Credit: Archant

Increased traffic from proposed new homes near a blind bend represents "an accident waiting to happen", according to villagers.

Plans are set to go ahead to build 50 properties on vacant land east of Green Lane West in Rackheath.

The application already has outline permission and adds to the growing list of development currently taking place in the village which includes the North Rackheath Masterplan for 4,000 homes.

The view from Green Lane West as construction work continues for new development in Rackheath - Credit: Ben Hardy

But folk are concerned about road safety along Green Lane West with cars often exceeding the 40mph speed limit, where the road has a sharp bend near Green Farm.

The 'blind bend' in Rackheath's Green Lane West near where the 50 new homes will be built - Credit: Ben Hardy

District councillor Fran Whymark, who has lived in Rackheath since 2000, said: "That has always been my reservation with development in that area given the dip when travelling from Sir Edward Stracey Road towards the industrial estate.

"I do share people's concerns as the industrial estate is very busy and this could cause mayhem."

Rackheath parish and district councillor, Fran Whymark. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The councillor said one couple living in The Close, just off Green Lane West, have had their fence knocked down numerous times by speeding cars.

A 50-year-old homeowner in Green Lane West, who did not wish to be named, said: "The amount of traffic on this road could be dangerous with the influx of cars from all the new houses.

"This is unless traffic calming measures such as speed bumps are put in place. That bend is an accident waiting to happen and you do hear lots of brakes screeching and near misses."

The dip in the road in Green Lane West where the 'blind corner' is - Credit: Ben Hardy

Another Green Lane West homeowner aged 45, who also did not wish to be named, added: "Some of the cars fly down here like lunatics.

"There is more traffic coming along here already and the way people drive - especially at 6.30am to 7am - is unreal."

The application will comprise a range of two, three and four bed homes.

An artist's impression of the 50 new homes development in Green Lane West, Rackheath - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Planning documents state the application will "transform a disused eyesore of a site to provide new energy efficient homes" on vacant land near Green Farm.

The applicant Hemingford Group c/o Brown and Co has been contacted for comment.

Green Lane West is closed from Salhouse Road in Rackheath until April - Credit: Ben Hardy

Outline approval has also been granted this month for up to 205 homes on land adjacent to Mahoney Green.