Family living in city's 'worst' council house despair over new damp

Suzi Earl, 40 has released a list detailing the works that need to be carried out on her home. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norwich mum is in despair after her home dubbed the “worst council house in Norwich” is now blighted with new spots of damp rising up the walls.

Suzi Earl began her battle with Norwich City Council when she moved into her Gertrude Road home in September 2015.

The mum of six said: “I feel under so much stress because I just can’t see the end of it.

The rising damp has been getting worse by the day. - Credit: Suzi Earl

“And there are new problems I’m spotting every day – even though some of the old ones haven’t been fixed yet.”

The house had damp and mould issues since the family moved in in 2015.

And despite a roof repair in 2017 to try and combat the issue the family have since been told the house in NR3 is sinking.

The curtains and carpet have been ruined by the rising damp being caused by the subsidence. - Credit: Suzi Earl

The problem has meant that this week the family woke to finding new shadows of water creeping up the walls of their home – with a particularly bad patch appearing beneath the window in the living room.

Suzi, 40, added: “It looks like my home has been dipped in a swimming pool.

“I’m absolutely beside myself. My curtains are mouldy, the carpets are wet and I’ve simply had enough.”

The door frame in Suzi's family home is coming away from the wall. - Credit: Suzi Earl

A spokesman for Norwich City Council previously said: “We have already completed the higher priority job and have added a rewire to our upgrade programme due to the age of the property.

“We responded to Ms Earl about other concerns regarding her property in November and are awaiting further information.”

Since the subsidence the windows have been coming away from the wall, there is a constant draft coming through them. - Credit: Suzi Earl

Ms Earl said: “I’ve followed the advice to try and keep the mould at bay but it just keeps getting worse.

“I’ve also compiled a list for the council of all the things which are wrong with my house. There are 15 items on there including leaks, water damage, holes in the walls and issues with the boiler.”

Cracks have started showing throughout the home. - Credit: Suzi Earl

Norwich City Council were approached for comment on the list but declined.

Suzi added: “Day by day new cracks are appearing in my home or a new water mark or patch of mould appears. It’s falling apart at the seams.

“It’s absolutely shocking.”