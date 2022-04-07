New business park and homes plan revealed for village

An artist's impression of the new business park in Frettenham. Pictured inset is councillor Karen Lawrence - Credit: Hudson Architects/Broadland District Council

A sleepy village on the outskirts of the city could soon be transformed with plans put forward for a new business park and homes.

Norwich-based Hudson Architects has submitted an application on behalf of Matthew Hewitt for a development in Buxton Road within the village of Frettenham.

The developer is proposing a new woodland and hedging to screen 18 new homes from the business park.

There are currently a number of business units at the site but planning papers for the application describe these as "ageing" and being "in need of major upgrading or replacement".

All of the existing buildings on the site with the exception of the newest one are being earmarked for demolition under the plans.

An artist's impression of the entrance to the business park - Credit: Hudson Architects

Frettenham Parish Council has been in regular contact with the developer while a consultation process has taken place to gauge the opinion of villagers before the hybrid application was submitted.

Karen Lawrence (Lib Dem), district councillor for Frettenham, believes there is positive feeling about the application in the village.

She said: "It's a mixture of houses as well as the businesses which is a bit unexpected. A hybrid application is quite a new concept and people are very interested in the developers talking about a community event centre.

Karen Lawrence, district councillor for Frettenham - Credit: Broadland District Council

"People are wary about villages being turned into satellite commuter places serving busy places elsewhere. They are keen to have these little business centres.

"As a development it has got a number of sustainability and biodiversity features such as hedgehog runs, fences and birdboxes."

An artist's impression of the courtyard for the business park - Credit: Hudson Architects

Ms Lawrence said she would ideally have liked to see an application with less density but she added that the scale it is difficult to argue against the plans when referring to national planning policy.

Dan Roper (Lib Dem), district councillor for the Spixworth with St Faiths ward, said: "I am not surprised by these plans as the area is growing and it is on the back of a number of business units already being built."

Councillor Dan Roper - Credit: Archant

Hudson Architects has said it has adhered to national planning policy by ensuring all new streets are tree-lined and they intend to create a wildlife habitat zone at the heart of the development.