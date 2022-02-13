Flats plan lodged for floors above city cocktail bar

A recently launched Norwich cocktail bar could soon find itself beneath two new residential flats.

Tipsy Jar recently became the latest venture to move into the former Panda bar on the corner of Redwell Street when it launched in November.

But while the ground floor of the property has been home to a number of different venues over recent years, its first and second floors have remained vacant.

Permission does exist for the floors to also be used for pub seating, but due to unsafe access this option has not been taken up my any of the most recent occupants - with the floors staying empty.

However, this could soon be set to change, with plans submitted to Norwich City Council to convert them into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

Under the plans, the ground floor would continue to operate as a bar, but the two floors above it would be converted to contain the two flats.

Papers submitted with the application say: "Tipsy Jar, a local start-up cocktail bar has now taken occupation of the ground floor accommodation and are aware of the proposed development for the upper stories.

"The bar use has made a positive contribution to the city centre's late night economy for a number of years.

"The first and second floor accommodation is not accessible or in a condition for use by the public and has been deteriorating due to this.

"The proposed change of use would provide significant social benefits to the area and would secure the long term viability of this listed building."

Access to the two new flats would be provided by an existing passageway between the property and Chandler House, with a new staircase proposed to allow access at first floor level.

Tipsy Jar, which was launched as a cocktail delivery business in April 2020, officially opened its doors in November.

Prior to this, the building was occupied by a bar called Panda, which closed down in January 2020.

It was also once home to the Norwich Tap House, a craft beer pub which operated there between 2012 and 2018.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.