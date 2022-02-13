News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Flats plan lodged for floors above city cocktail bar

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM February 13, 2022
Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street in Norwich.

Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A recently launched Norwich cocktail bar could soon find itself beneath two new residential flats.

Tipsy Jar recently became the latest venture to move into the former Panda bar on the corner of Redwell Street when it launched in November.

But while the ground floor of the property has been home to a number of different venues over recent years, its first and second floors have remained vacant.

Permission does exist for the floors to also be used for pub seating, but due to unsafe access this option has not been taken up my any of the most recent occupants - with the floors staying empty.

However, this could soon be set to change, with plans submitted to Norwich City Council to convert them into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

Under the plans, the ground floor would continue to operate as a bar, but the two floors above it would be converted to contain the two flats.

Papers submitted with the application say: "Tipsy Jar, a local start-up cocktail bar has now taken occupation of the ground floor accommodation and are aware of the proposed development for the upper stories.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development
  2. 2 New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich
  3. 3 Have you visited this cool new cafe - on a Norwich industrial estate?
  1. 4 'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich
  2. 5 Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial
  3. 6 Norwich restaurant manager's fears over missing friend
  4. 7 Three teenagers charged in connection with murder of Joe Dix
  5. 8 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river
  6. 9 Norwich road closures lifted after car goes into river
  7. 10 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

"The bar use has made a positive contribution to the city centre's late night economy for a number of years.

"The first and second floor accommodation is not accessible or in a condition for use by the public and has been deteriorating due to this.

"The proposed change of use would provide significant social benefits to the area and would secure the long term viability of this listed building."

Access to the two new flats would be provided by an existing passageway between the property and Chandler House, with a new staircase proposed to allow access at first floor level.

Tipsy Jar, which was launched as a cocktail delivery business in April 2020, officially opened its doors in November.

Prior to this, the building was occupied by a bar called Panda, which closed down in January 2020.

It was also once home to the Norwich Tap House, a craft beer pub which operated there between 2012 and 2018.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Eglington Mews, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pamela Beer, 86, is calling on Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Highways to maintain the sycamore tree outside her home

Call to chop troublesome tree in suburb amid safety fears

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The closure of the Riverside Road and Thorpe Road junction has had an impact on surrounding neighbours such as Mark Deveney 

Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Barbers Tyler, Frazer (owner) and Aidan.

First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon