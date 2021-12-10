First look inside city flats built in THREE days

Webster Court flats completed in just three weeks. Catherine Little, executive housing director, and Andrew Savage, executive development director, of Broadland housing association. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Mere weeks after the walls went up at a new block of flats, people are ready to move into their brand new homes.

The six prefabs in Webster Court were built as a long-term solution to homelessness in just three days.

The flats were craned into place for speed of construction.

They will have tenancies of between six and 24 months.

"A few weeks ago this was a car park. Now it's six homes," said executive development director at Broadland Housing Association, Andrew Savage.

"Everything in them is put in in the factory - the kitchen, the doors, the paint, the shower. We connect them to the pipes and power and they're ready.

"It really is plug in and go."

He added: "Now we're dressing them, putting in the bedding, crockery, white appliances. And they're really spacious.

"They're all ready for the first people to move in on Monday. We really wanted people in before Christmas."

The flats come on the lorries wrapped in plastic and are put together on site.

"They're made on a production line like cars. They're even bricked there," Mr Savage said.

The building boss added: "If you look, there are no joins between the pods. You wouldn't know they were put in separately.

"People think post-war when they think of prefabricated housing, but these are as good as new builds."

Mr Savage added that modular building was chosen due to the location and for speed: "This road is really tight. We even had to demolish a wall to get the cranes through, but it's now being rebuilt.

"We only needed to do eight lorry trips over three days rather than months of building work."

Catherine Little, executive housing director at Broadland Housing Association, said: "We've worked with Crisis and other groups across the country to ask the government for a grant to build houses for the homeless.

"It also contains support funding that has three years revenue funding.

"We don't want tenancy failure, we want to support people. St Martins and Magdalen Group will give support according to personal requirements.

"These are homes rather than shelter.

"We have another project planned in Ketts Hill, that won't be pods though it'll be timber-frame housing."