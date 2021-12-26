Five major projects for Norwich next year

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

Norwich is a city in a constant state of development and 2022 looks to be no different.

New schemes are announced often, with temporary arenas, thousands of homes and a new hotel all set to make progress next year.

Here are five major projects you can expect to see more of next year.

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

Anglia Square

Plans to redevelop Anglia Square hit a stumbling block last year when controversial proposals were rejected by the secretary of state.

In September, Weston Homes, the company behind the scheme unveiled fresh proposals for the site, with a raft of changes.

The original plans proposed a 20-storey tower which Robert Jenrick, the-then secretary of state for local government, branded an “excessive size in relation to its context”.

The proposed height of the tallest building in the new plans will be just eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the original plans - and the amount of car parking spaces, homes and retail space have also been cut.

The plans are expected to deliver around 11,000 homes and 4,000sqm of retail and office space and are expected to be submitted in 2022.

If all goes to plan, they hope to start construction later in 2022, with an expected completion date of 2033.

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

East Norwich Masterplan

The East Norwich Masterplan is major project to build 3,500 homes and create 6,000 jobs in the city.

In November, councillors at Norwich City Council agreed to move onto stage two of the Norwich East Masterplan - a blueprint to guide development on major city sites.

The second stage will look at an infrastructure delivery plan and refining the viability assessment - setting out the timings and costs.

Four key sites are included in the masterplan – Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse; and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

The Block

A new 300 seat arena is set to come to the city next year – made entirely out of shipping containers.

In early December, plans for the Block, a multimillion-pound venue on the Surface car park, near Mountergate in Norwich, were approved by Norwich City Council’s planning committee

The venue is expected to start holding events in Easter 2022 and has permission to be in place for one year.

If the developers wish to continue beyond 2023, they will have to seek further planning approval.

Plans for the new hotel, which would include a new retail unit in Pottergate. - Credit: AWW

New hotel

A multi-million pound, 91-bed hotel in the centre of Norwich was given the go-ahead in July.

Applicant, Associated British Foods Pension Trustees Ltd , was given the go-ahead for the hotel in Chamberlain House, above and behind Tesco Metro in Guildhall Hill.

Empty offices in the Victorian building would be turned into hotel rooms, with an extension where the superstore's loading yard is.

There would also be a guest restaurant and two new retail units at the back.

In November Tesco announced it would be closing its store beneath the development.

Work is expected to start in early 2022 with the project completed in 2023.

The pavillion in Pinebanks in 2008, before it lay vacant. Photo: Angela Sharpe - Credit: Archant © 2008

New homes

Plans have been submitted for hundreds of homes across four sites in Thorpe St Andrew.

The outline plans have been put in for 575 homes across three Yarmouth Road sites - 105 in Langley North, 175 in Langley South and 295 in Pinebanks - and a further 150 homes in Griffin Lane.

Both Griffin Lane and Langley South would be accessed via Yarmouth Road with a new roundabout being proposed to serve the other 150 homes at the Griffin Lane site.

The current Pinebanks site also includes the former sports centre, which has been unused since 2008, and has now become overgrown and derelict.

It is expected the phased construction could take around eight years.