News > Housing

Neighbours' joy as play park FINALLY finished after ten years

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:08 PM March 4, 2022
The final piece of a near decade long project at a play park in Queen's Hill has been added.

The final piece of a near decade-long project at a play park in Queen's Hill has been added. - Credit: Submitted

A project which has taken nearly a decade to complete has finally been finished and opened to the delight of families in a city suburb.

The Queen's Hill play area has been undergoing a revamp worth thousands of pounds to upgrade it from a tired-looking area. 

However the first load of new equipment was installed almost ten years ago with the final piece of the puzzle being put in last week. 

The equipment in total cost £46,000 with around £30,000 coming from the developer contributions.

The equipment in total cost £46,000 with around £30,000 coming from the developer contributions. - Credit: Nigel Bailey

The remaining pièce de résistance of the Costessey park is a recycling truck which has 38 features for kids to swing, climb and jump off.

It comes as the nearby Breckland Road play park has also been finished.

Dan Burrill, town council chairman, said: “We are really pleased to finish two large projects at well-used parks either side of Costessey, ready for the warmer weather.

“Maintaining play areas to a high standard is always a priority for the town council and using developer contributions to enhance them is always well-received by our communities.”    

The equipment across both sites cost £46,000 with around £30,000 came from developer contributions.

A new play area is under construction on Breckland Road in Costessey. Town Council chairman Dan Burr

A new play area is under construction on Breckland Road in Costessey. Town Council chairman Dan Burrill by the site. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The transformation of Queen's Hill play area, in Poethlyn Drive, came off the back of feedback from neighbours.

Nigel Bailey, who is on the Costessey town council, said: "Over the last eight years we've been adding to it piece by piece. 

"We've installed things like a rock-climbing apparatus, ziplines, football goals and this was the last major piece to go.

"The truck is the centre piece for the young children who use the park and it's the first of it's kind in the UK.

The new equipment includes a 'recycling truck' for kids to jump and swing off

The new equipment includes a 'recycling truck' for kids to jump and swing off - Credit: Nigel Bailey

"We're really excited about it and look forward to it being used."

The project is part of an ongoing campaign to revitalise parks across the city, with Breckland Road seeing significant investment of over £100,000.

As well as the truck being installed a new bench has also been added alongside it, with a second popping up outside the nearby community centre.

