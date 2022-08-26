'Many refugees will be homeless': Plea to act on sponsorship fears

Natalia Scott at the Norwich Says No To War In Ukraine protest at City Hall - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ukrainians who fled to Norwich as Vladimir Putin rolled his tanks into their country face an uncertain future.

The initial six-month placements with hosts who gave up space in their homes to put a roof over the displaced refugees’ heads are beginning to come to a close.

But many have no idea what they will do next.

The government has confirmed the UK has taken in more than 100,000 Ukrainian people with many part of the sponsorship scheme.

Pawel Jelenski is the co-founder of Norfolk Polonia CIC, a non-profit organisation that is helping the refugees relocated to Norfolk, by providing services such as free English lessons or advice.

Pawel Jelenski is the co-founder of Norfolk Polonia CIC - Credit: Pawel Jelenski

Mr Jelenski said he has been living in the UK for seven years with an “excellent credit score and citizenship”, but claims he still has trouble buying a property.

"I estimate 90pc of Ukrainians have a problem finding a good sponsor,” he said. “Some have started working but not all are allowed the jobs they want, they have no savings, no credit score.

"You must remember one hryvnia, the Ukrainian currency, is worth £0.023 - so if you had 10,000 hryvnias here you will have £229.61. So we have to think about the future."

“We don't know if the government will be happy to pay sponsors extra money. If not, many refugees will be homeless."

Natalia Scott, 44, a Ukrainian woman who has been living in Sprowston for five years sympathised with the refugees saying: "It is hard and difficult to live with strangers especially with the language barrier."

Natalia Scott delighted to be reunited with her daughter, Vita Kleomites, 23, in Norwich, after Vika fled from Kyiv, Ukraine, to the Romanian border then flying to Dublin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Scott said some people she knows are trying to buy or rent their own accommodation but added: "There are small, unavoidable obstacles such as credit history.

"There are more refugees expected but there are fewer sponsors to take them in."

She called the government to either extend the payments to the sponsors or offer alternative support.

Carli Harper, 43, from Eaton, shares the desire for there to be new support.

She has been host to Ukrainian teacher Mariana, 24, since April.

Eaton's Cali Harper (top left) has sponsored a Ukrainian family but said payments often come through late. - Credit: Cali Harper

She has criticised the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme: "It took me three months to get my first payment which is a long time. Money tends to take a very long time to come in which has a big impact on hosts.

"There's a lot of good will from the sponsors but economic difficulties are making it hard for some.”

Ms Harper believes the government must be pragmatic with their next steps.

"Costs should be fully covered, no one should be out of pocket for helping someone," she added.

She says sponsors won’t be able to host indefinitely but there must be concessions made to allow easier rental for their own accommodation.

Duncan Baker, MP for north Norfolk, became the first MP in the country to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Duncan Baker (far right) and his family have been helping Anna Kolomiichuk, 35, and Sviatik, 6 (middle) find a flat - Credit: Duncan Baker

Mr Baker took in mother and son Anna Kolomiichuk, 35, and Sviatik, 6, in April and has found the experience: "Very challenging for both families but very rewarding."

The Norfolk MP said he does not believe the solution is to double the sponsorship money, rather to help integrate the individual families and guests into the society.

He said: "We are helping them rent a flat locally. They will be half a mile away, giving them better access to bus routes to help them connect with the local area as we live very rurally."

Olga, a Ukrainian refugee living in Dereham with her 14-year-old daughter is scared of leaving her sponsor home with the six month period approaching its end.

She said she has been told by the council that issues have arisen regarding her sponsor family and she is facing being turned out to find accommodation for herself.

The state have told her if she remains in the care of her current sponsor family she will no longer receive the governments payments.

YouTube hopes for refugees

Hassan Hamdan, his wife Dalial and four-year-old daughter Adele arrived in Norfolk from Kyiv four months ago.

Hassan Hamdan, his wife Dalial and four-year-old daughter Adele - Credit: Hassan Hamdan

And now the family, now living in Poringland with their sponsors, have started sharing their story on YouTube.

Dalial, whose mother and grandmother are still in Ukraine, said: "We want to share our history and our story, we want to talk about our times back home in Ukraine before the war as well as our lives and adventures in England."

She says there is very little Ukrainian presence where they are making it "difficult to connect with people in their area”.

The family's six month sponsorship is approaching its end, and despite the hosts being happy to allow them to stay on, Hassan is planning on renting a place for them to move into.

His wife said: "We get on very well with our sponsors but we know it is only temporary and the war is not ending anytime soon. We need a base for our own family."

The family is urging people to check out their channel ‘Adele Ukraine’.