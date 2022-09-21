Fears over families living in new estate before planning condition sign off

Some of the new homes in Festival Park, Easton - Credit: Peter Milliken

Concerns have been raised over homes being sold in a burgeoning estate despite delays to vital planning conditions being signed off.

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, claims two houses on the Festival Park site in Dereham Road, Easton, have been occupied and several others are due to be moved into.

However he fears people should not be living in the 780-home estate because three conditions have not yet been discharged by South Norfolk Council.

The authority granted planning permission for the site in 2016 but is yet to sign off on conditions including safety implementations in Bawburgh Road, the widening of a footpath and the creation of a cycle lane in front of Dereham Road.

Mr Milliken added the main concern of Easton Parish Council is that the district council has still not approved the foul water strategy - despite housebuilder Persimmon providing the infrastructure.

He added it was not yet validated due to nutrient neutrality planning changes brought in this spring by Natural England to protect the Broads and River Wensum.

Mr Milliken said: "Persimmon has been working hard in solving the problems.

"We hope the first two issues will be dealt with shortly but the foul water strategy is another matter.

"We are arguing Persimmon has done what is needed but the council holding this last condition is causing a nightmare.

"The legal concern is people will have houses with no value which they can't sell.

"The council needs to sort it out."

A district council spokesman said: "There are a number of outstanding conditions the council is continuing to work with the applicant to resolve. It is continuing to review expediency of taking any enforcement action.”

A Persimmon spokeswoman added: "All the information required to discharge conditions 20, 26 and 42 was submitted last year before any properties were sold.

"In terms of condition 42, we have approval from Anglian Water.

"The drainage infrastructure constructed on site accords with that technical approval.

"None of these conditions should affect our customer’s ability to secure a mortgage.”







