Safety fears raised over roundabout upgrade near A47

Potential plans for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Concerns over road width and a lack of barriers have been aired concerning a major redesign of a busy roundabout off the A47.

Extensive work is in the pipeline for the Easton roundabout on the edge of the city.

This includes a pedestrian crossing across Dereham Road towards the village of Easton and a footpath over the A47 bridge linking the showground with the Longwater roundabout in Costessey.

Work is expected to start this summer, according to Norfolk County Council.

It is part of the 780-home Festival Park development being built off Dereham Road, Easton, by Persimmon Homes which is funding the work.

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

But Peter Milliken, Easton Parish Council vice-chairman, said his concerns were around the proposed three-metre width of the roads on the bridge and lack of safety barriers between the new footpath on one side of the crossing and the road.

He said: "The trouble is the road is used a lot by HGVs.

"If you have two HGVs the mirrors could encroach on to the footpath.

"It is a worry. If a lorry mounted the curb it could hit a pedestrian. I am pleased they have said they will raise the height of the barriers on the edge of the bridge."

Mr Milliken, 57, added the council was worried about the teardrop design which would mean traffic coming from Easton to Bawburgh would have to go around the Longwater roundabout on the other side of the A47 flyover before coming back to the Easton side.

He feared that would put extra traffic on the already busy Longwater roundabout.

However Gary Blundell, a member of Costessey Town Council, said he was happy with the design.

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Blundell added the added pedestrian crossing in William Frost Way, Costessey, was welcomed because "people take their lives into their hands" when crossing the road.

Meanwhile the Easton Parish Council vice-chairman added the proposed crossing in Dereham Road was not safe because of its proximity to the Easton roundabout.

He added: "We want the safest possible crossing. It has to be fit for purpose."

The council was approached for comment but previously said: "The scheme will provide significant improvements to the junction in particular for pedestrians wishing to access local facilities."



