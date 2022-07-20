Dad's plea to move children after three fires break out beside home
A father-of-three is begging the council to move his family after multiple fires have left his home damaged and his kids scared.
Muhammed Sassi and his wife Amel live in Ipswich Road with their three children: Youssef, four, Yassin, three, and Yosr, who is 15 months old.
But the family of five are worried for their safety after three fires have broken out next to their home in just over a year.
Mr Sassi, manager of Re-Style hairdressers in Timberhill, said: "My main concern is my family.
"We've had to evacuate our house on three separate occasions because of a fire - April 2021, October 2021, and April 2022.
"The first was a small fire which was dealt with quickly but the second was a lot worse.
"It got all the way up to our gutter and damaged it - it could have hit the roof.
"My wife realised something was wrong when lots of smoke came into the house and she couldn't breathe.
"The last incident was when my neighbour's shed was set on fire and everything inside it was burned.
"I can't have another incident like this - I can't take the risk."
Mr Sassi, 44, has been trying to contact the Norwich City Council for the last year to try and move his family somewhere safer.
A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "If Mr Sassi wishes to discuss his home options application he should contact us directly and an adviser will be pleased to assist."
The 44-year-old tenant added: "I've complained to the city council and they say they'll get in touch but I haven't heard anything from them.
"I've been chasing them for a year now.
"I'm not fussy where they put us - it can be inside or outside of Norwich - just as long as my family is safe.
"That's all I want."
For now Mr Sassi is "constantly worrying" about what might happen to his family, saying: "I need a permanent solution.
"I can drive into the city if I have to.
"I can't compromise their safety anymore."