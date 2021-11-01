News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Anti-pollution measures planned for city housing development

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:00 PM November 1, 2021
The Prince's Park development sign on the edge of Rackheath

The Prince's Park development sign on the edge of Rackheath

A developer building more than 200 homes on the outskirts of Norwich has pledged to minimise the project's impact on the environment as much as possible. 

Charles Church will build 202 homes on 8.97 hectares of former fruit fields on land off Salhouse Road and Green Lane West on the edge of Rackheath, known as the Prince's Park development.

And now Persimmon Homes has outlined its green-friendly steps for the build as part of an approval of details reserved by condition application. 

It states: "We recognise that our activities have an impact on the environment and surrounding areas, and that we have a responsibility to consider and minimise these impacts where possible, throughout our activities." 

The plans for Prince's Park development in Rackheath

The plans for Prince's Park development in Rackheath

As part of the commitment to the environment, all vehicle wheels leaving the site will be cleaned with a pressure washer available.

Nearby roads will be managed to avoid any mud or debris being dumped onto public highways.

And sheeting will also be used to screen and contain any dust coming off site with all diesel stored in double bunded tanks. 

Water consumption will also be monitored with set targets, while chemicals and oils will be locked away in a container with a spillage kit available in a storage area. 

District councillor Fran Whymark, who lives in Rackheath, said: "The developers I have spoken to are taking much more responsibility for the environment which has got to be a good thing.

"House building must be a producer of carbon all the way back to making bricks so anything to reduce carbon consumption in the long term is needed."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Developers are also increasingly focusing on environmental credentials such as electric car charging points and solar panels.

"It has now become an expectation for development rather than just being an add-on," Mr Whymark said.

"I do think there is a real ground shift actually in the way builders are approaching development.

"Beyond that, there is no reason why homes can't flush toilet with washing up water or shower water. I do think that going forward, there will solutions like that."

Rackheath Parish Council has requested an extension to the application until November 18 to coincide with the next council meeting.

