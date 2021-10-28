Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago

Published: 10:25 AM October 28, 2021

City tenants have been plunged into the dark ages after the electricity cut out in their flats more than five days ago.

People living in flats in Holls Lane reported their power failing 3am on Saturday morning and since then have not been able to cook, shower or work in their homes.

And now people who live in the block have turned to the Evening News for help following the launch of the We'll Sort It campaign - which aims to fix readers' problems.

The council has said it is working on the issue as a matter of urgency and has offered tenants temporary accommodation. But the Evening News thinks five days is too long!

Joe Pearce lives in the block but instead of moving into temporary accommodation has opted to shower and cook at his mum’s every day.

Joe Pearce - Credit: Joe Pearce

He said: “I leave the house at 5am and hope that when I get back it’s fixed. But I get back and it’s still dark and freezing.

“I'm lucky I have somewhere else I can go to shower and get a hot meal. I really worry about my neighbours who are older than me and are living in cold dark flats they can’t cook a decent dinner in.”

Because of pets and work some people have not left their flats – and although Sarah Grisedale is living in the temporary digs in Plumstead Road she has to work from her flat every day.

“I have to work from my home because of the nature of my job – but it means I have to do it by candlelight and with a duvet wrapped around me.

“I’ve got a nine-year-old dog who is with me here and I do worry about him getting cold, I’m trying to wrap him up too."

Ms Grisedale, who has lived in the block for more than a decade, added: “I’ve only seen a couple of workmen out to look at it. Both times they’ve been there for five minutes and won’t tell us anything.”

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “Since we became aware, the council have been working with contractors and UK Power Networks to restore electricity supplies to the affected properties as quickly as possible.

“We have been in contact with all residents directly to offer ongoing support, financial compensation and temporary accommodation.”