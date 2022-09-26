Battle to restore 'abandoned' pond to former glory

Neighbours in a sheltered housing area are calling for the pond there to be cleaned after it was left "abandoned" - Credit: Archant

Elderly neighbours living in sheltered housing are asking the council to clean up an "abandoned" pond which has been left in a sorry state.

Those living in Ryrie Court, off Unthank Road, have voiced their frustration about the pond which sits in the centre of the area.

Hazel Gee, 81, and who has lived in Ryrie Court for six years, said: "It's in a bad state right now.

"I think everyone here would like something done to make it look better.

"It's really overgrown and now you can't even see the pond.

"It ruins the look of the area.

"When I first moved in the grass was always cut and it all looked really lovely.

"But it's been let down the last couple of years.

"The council said they'd leave it and the water would fill back up.

"But with the weeds covering everything it won't help - it's gone too far."

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "The pond at Ryrie Court dried out due to the recent lack of rainfall.

"This has presented an opportunity to clean the silt layer at the bottom of the pond which we are currently investigating.

"Careful management is needed to maintain the pond which has an important role in both reducing flooding by retaining water when it does rain and as a habitat for wildlife."

Hazel, along with some other neighbours, looked to the Evening News' We'll Sort It Campaign - a project which aims to fix folk's problems across the city - for help.

Another occupant of the area, Jacqueline Cross, who moved in four months ago, said: "It really needs a clean.

"It's a shame because it used to attract lots of wildlife.

"We occasionally get ducks but there's no water in the pond for them.

"It's really untidy and something needs to be done."

Hannah Collins, 46 who's lived in Ryrie Court for 10 years, added: "I'm absolutely amazed it's gone.

"The pond was a place everyone could go and would act as a meeting point.

"It was a focal point for people here.

"So it's upsetting that it's not being kept clean anymore."