What is the East Norwich masterplan?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:00 AM October 12, 2022
The May Gurney site in Trowse

The May Gurney site in Trowse - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thousands of jobs could be created out of a major regeneration project on the edge of Norwich.

The East Norwich masterplan will see approximately 4,000 homes built in four key areas – Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse; and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham. 

The project would create 6,000 jobs according to Norwich City Council, which is behind the vision.

The council's ambition is to create a new urban quarter, which uses low energy solutions, provides good-quality walking, cycling and public transport links to the city and the Broads and provides a good mix of housing types and tenures, over the next few years.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth on Norwich City Council - Credit: Steve Adams

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth for the city council, previously promised to make the regeneration project as sustainable as possible adding: "It's the biggest development in the East of England."

When finished, it would be 50 hectares which is the size of more than 80 football pitches.

Norwich City Council
