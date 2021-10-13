News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:32 PM October 13, 2021   
The Carrow Works site in Norwich

A deal has been struck which could see thousands of homes built at the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich. - Credit: Fuel Properties

Progress on the potential multi-million pound development of part of Norwich to create thousands of homes and jobs will be revealed later this week.

The public is invited to two drop-in events as work continues on a masterplan for the East Norwich area - a blueprint to guide development on major city sites, including the Carrow Works factory which used to be home to Colman's and Britvic.

Council bosses say the redevelopment of the area, including the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House, could create up to 4,000 homes.

A public-private East Norwich Partnership has been formed to get the area regenerated.

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment.

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

Norwich City Council's cabinet appointed consultants Avison Young  to produce a £500,000 masterplan for the area.

In July, a number of events were held at Carrow Abbey, in the grounds of Carrow Works in Bracondale, where the public had the opportunity to get involved in the forging of plans for the area.

Nearly 200 people attended those events and others gave their views via an online survey.

On Friday (October 15) and Saturday (October 16), progress on the masterplan, following the public feedback, will be revealed at two further events.

Mike Stonard, chair of the East Norwich Partnership. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mike Stonard, chair of the East Norwich Partnership, said: "We would like to offer the chance for people to see how feedback has been used to inform the master planning process, as well as provide further opportunity for engagement.

“I’d urge anyone with an interest in the east Norwich area to come along with their questions and suggestions – and get an insight into the important and exciting work happening to ensure we can harness the full potential of this part of the city.” 

The drop in events are at Carrow Abbey from 2.30pm until 5.30pm on Friday and from 10am until 1pm on Saturday.

The former Colman's and Britvic site has been bought by London-based Fuel Properties, which intends to pump £40m into redeveloping it.

The Carrow Works site

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

Businessman Andre Serruys, who heads SPC Holdings, which owns the Deal Ground, has plans for at least 1,600 new homes centred around a marina.

