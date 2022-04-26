Anger as wall still not fixed following lorry crash nearly three months ago

The damaged wall in Earlham Road at Arrandale Lodge - Credit: Ben Hardy

Neighbours in a quiet city suburb say their peace and privacy has been compromised after a wall which was smashed down by a lorry has still not been rebuilt.

The repair of the boundary of B&B Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road has been delayed due to insurance complications.

The garden wall was demolished by a lorry driver from A. Rhodes Haulage after he had a suspected medical episode around 10.50am on Tuesday, February 1.

Yellow tape and mesh fencing continues to be hung up in the wall's place - preventing access to the garden from the pavement.

Neighbours said the delays are causing inconvenience and a lack of privacy.

Police, three fire engines and an ambulance also attended the scene. - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for York-based trucking company A. Rhodes Haulage said he could not provide information on the estimated timescale to sort out the insurance for the wall.

Ravinder Suwali, 57, who has lived opposite Arrandale Lodge for 22 years, said: "It was supposed to be fixed by now. It is not my property but it does not look nice.

"I am sure they have insurance covered. At the time, I had finished work and saw it when I returned home.

"This stretch of road is normally quiet so it was unusual to see."

The vehicle smashed into the wall of B&B Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road. - Credit: David Weavers

A 25-year-old man also living opposite, who did not wish to be named, recalled a police officer knocking on his door to find out about what happened at the time.

He added: "We tend not to have too many traffic issues with the roundabout here.

"It is more of a problem at the other end of Earlham Road near the Tesco petrol station."

Following the crash in February, George Borrow Road and Five Ways Roundabout were closed.

The vehicle was removed and the roads were reopened around 3pm.

Police were carrying out speed checks not far from the damaged wall in Earlham Road around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Paul Neale stood in Earlham Road - Credit: Paul Neale

Nelson Ward county councillor Paul Neale had previously applied successfully for a flashing speed monitor to be installed in Earlham Road in the autumn after complaints over speeding and rat-running in the adjacent streets of Alexandra Road and Stafford Street.