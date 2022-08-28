Drone pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city

An aerial view of the Broadland Gate business park development on the outskirts of Norwich - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photographs have shown how major developments on the edge of Norwich are progressing.

The Broadland Gate Business Park and the Rackheath area are both undergoing significant changes with new industrial units and hundreds of homes taking shape.

Over 48 acres, Broadland Gate hopes to become a business destination with easy access to the A47, the NDR and Norwich Airport.

The Rackheath development area - Credit: Mike Page

A new police station, a supermarket and the Gridserve electric forecourt are all part of the development.

Thousands of new homes are also earmarked to be built in Rackheath, which would turn the rapidly-growing village into a town.

The proposal is part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan which hopes to create more affordable homes in the area.

Other housing developments are already under way to build 550 homes on top of the 1,000 it already has.

The developments have prompted fears that the surrounding infrastructure and existing services would struggle to cope amid the new demand.

Speaking at the start of the year, parish clerk Su Allport said: "It is all well and good building more homes but we need the infrastructure to serve them."