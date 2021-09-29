Drone captures city's new riverside skyline as homes build nears end

Published: 12:30 PM September 29, 2021

Aerial images of Phases 1, 2 and 3 of Canary Quay, a riverside residential development in Norwich built by R G Carter. - Credit: HexCam Ltd

A bird's-eye view of Norwich's waterfront skyline has been revealed as work begins on the final stage of the homes development.

Canary Quay is a multi-million pound rive-facing housing scheme in Geoffrey Watling Way, providing hundreds of homes just a stone's throw away from Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium and the river.

Aerial imagine showing what the land where Carrow Quay now is looked like before the development - Credit: ©Mike Page

And now, construction is moving into its fourth and final stage which will see 101 new flats added to the development.

To mark the final phase of the regeneration beginning, Broadland Housing Association and RG Carter, the partnership behind the scheme, have released drone images showing how the site has taken shape.

The final phase will take the number of properties on the land beyond 300, with the first three phases delivering 222 new apartments.

The site is on land once owned by Norwich City Football Club and sold to the housing association in 2010 while the club was battling debts of around £23m.

The first tenants moved into the properties two years ago next month, with the initial 60 apartments made available for social rent in October 2019.

Once the final phase is finished the development will have provided 322 apartments, with the project due to be completed next year.

Michael Newey, group chief executive of Broadland Housing, said: “One of our priorities is to provide much-needed affordable homes for the people living in the city. This development is part of the solution.”

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing, added: “We are delighted to progress to phase four of this important development. Our strong partnership with Carters showcases what can be achieved together”.

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Mario Rackham, director and general manager at R G Carter, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this development and our continuing partnership with Broadland Housing. It’s great to see the Canary Quay regeneration finally coming together transforming the riverside area, while providing high-quality modern housing for the local community.”

If the final phase of the works is completed on time, the apartments will be marketed from autumn 2022, with people then able to move into them by spring 2023.

The development is a mixture of social housing, affordable homes and private-rental properties.