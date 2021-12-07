News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Builders' plea: Don't do this DIY this Christmas!

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:30 AM December 7, 2021
When there's jobs to be done around the house many people will be tempted to roll up their sleeves and have a go themselves. 

But builders - who are in short supply - have urged construction novices that some jobs aren't worth the risk. 

If they go wrong, the building experts said, it could cause eye-wateringly expensive damage to homes or even put the dwellers in danger. 

Barry Goddard, owner of Golden Triangle Builders, said: "The thing I would always tell people not to try themselves is rough-in work. The likes of plumbing and electric lines being bought in. 

"Staying away from plumbing and electric is pretty obvious - most people do - but if they don't it can cause permeant damage to a home or hurt the person trying to do the work.

"You should also never attempt to knock down walls yourself - you never know what structural damage it could cause if you don't know what you're doing." 

