Builders' plea: Don't do this DIY this Christmas!

Barry Goddard, owner of Golden Triangle Builders, warns not to do this DIY - Credit: Getty/Barry Goddard

When there's jobs to be done around the house many people will be tempted to roll up their sleeves and have a go themselves.

But builders - who are in short supply - have urged construction novices that some jobs aren't worth the risk.

If they go wrong, the building experts said, it could cause eye-wateringly expensive damage to homes or even put the dwellers in danger.

Barry Goddard, owner of Golden Triangle Builders, said: "The thing I would always tell people not to try themselves is rough-in work. The likes of plumbing and electric lines being bought in.

"Staying away from plumbing and electric is pretty obvious - most people do - but if they don't it can cause permeant damage to a home or hurt the person trying to do the work.

"You should also never attempt to knock down walls yourself - you never know what structural damage it could cause if you don't know what you're doing."