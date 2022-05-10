Deer park developer REVEALED as plans to build homes on site confirmed

The deer park in Old Catton. Pictured inset is Mike Scott, who is the spokesman for the Deer Park Action Group - Credit: Simon Finlay/Mike Scott

The mystery buyer of a cherished country park has pledged he will not build homes over the entirety of the green space.

Attleborough-based housing company Devlin Developments has purchased the deer park in Old Catton's Spixworth Road from the Buxton family.

Director Lee Devlin said he remains "open minded" over the park which is located in a conservation area following the purchase.

He added: "I may look to develop a small part of it. All my sites have more hedging and trees than other developers. That is one of my core values.

"My goal is not solely about money. It's about putting something good on the planet which is sustainable.

An example of a Devlin Developments project in Norfolk - Credit: Devlin Developments

"There are no real concrete plans at this stage. I have a few other developments in the pipeline.

"Most developers look to cram in as many homes as possible. Our previous projects are quite big homes but we need to build with energy efficiency in mind."

Mr Devlin has reached an ongoing agreement with the owner of the horses in the deer park so that they can continue to be kept on the land for the foreseeable future.

The deer park in Old Catton - Credit: Deer Park Action Group

But Mr Devlin will not be attending an extraordinary meeting hosted by Old Catton Parish Council to discuss the deer park on Thursday at 6pm in the Church Hall in Blacksmiths Way.

An action group has been set up which has around 22 members as they fight against the deer park being built on.

The deer park in Old Catton - Credit: Peter Dent

Mike Scott, who is the spokesman for the group, said: "As soon as we got wind of the sale we started to group together.

"The park is a highly cherished part of the old Humphry Repton layout along with Catton Park.

"It's a designated green space in a conservation area and everyone is outraged it's even being considered for development."

Mike Scott, the spokesman for the Deer Park Action Group in Old Catton - Credit: Contributed

Mr Scott and the group will be lobbying the parish council to oppose the development.

The villager - who lives in Burma Road - has also raised question marks over Mr Devlin previously beginning work on four new homes in Old Buckenham before planning permission was granted.

But Mr Devlin said this was resolved shortly afterwards with Breckland District Council approving the scheme.