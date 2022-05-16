Dispute with council over legal cannabis use following eviction from home

A legal cannabis user has expressed his frustration at struggling to find a new place to live in the city after being served an eviction notice.

Danny Wilson, who lives in Mousehold Street in NR3, uses legalised cannabis products from True North Cannabis as a chronic pain patient who has ADHD and anxiety.

The 44-year-old first disclosed his prescription cannabis use to his estate agent a year ago after reporting issues with a leak in his house of multiple occupancy.

Since then, Mr Wilson has been served an eviction notice due to the property being up for sale.

Mousehold Street in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

But the tenant - who is on universal credit due to his disability - said he has been told by the city council to disclose his need to medicate with cannabis indoors to prospective landlords.

Mr Wilson said: "I've repeatedly told them forcing me to go around approaching landlords and agents this way is causing me trauma but they ignored me.

"I've been legal for over a year and a half now. I realise that most people don't care that I'm legally medical. I'm seen as a cannabis user, a degenerate by those in authority."

Danny Wilson, a legal cannabis user living in Norwich - Credit: Danny Wilson

Mr Wilson said he has been offered to live in House of Genesis by the city council, which is used to rehome ex-offenders despite never being in prison himself.

The city man - who previously lived and worked in Botswana for nine years where he was involved in a car accident - said the cannabis products have enabled him to come off anti-depressants.

Mr Wilson admitted the cost of paying for products through a private company has caused him issues with paying for rent in the past.

The former Wymondham College student said he pays on average £700 to £1,000 per month on the legal cannabis which is not available through the NHS.

Lesley Grahame (Green), city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, said: "I have raised a query with the council based on what Mr Wilson has told me.

"I think his condition should be recognised. We want to make life better for him."

Lesley Grahame, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet. Pic: Green Party. - Credit: Green Party

A spokeswoman for the city council said: "Although Mr Wilson is not a council tenant, we have been doing everything possible to provide him with help and support following the concerns he’s raised with us about his ongoing tenancy.

“Our support is ongoing and is very much aimed at supporting him to find ways of remaining in his home.”

The estate agent and True North Cannabis have been contacted.

The government announced medicinal cannabis prescribed by specialist doctors was legal from November 2018.