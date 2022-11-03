Council bosses to search for own solution to housing conundrum

Natural England says nutrient neutrality is necessary to prevent algal blooms on the Broads - Credit: Mike Page

Councils will be looking at their own systems to boost house building after nutrient neutrality delays, according to a development expert.

The house building hiatus was caused after Natural England brought in laws in March this year for Norfolk councils preventing any overnight accommodation being built until developers can prove mitigating measures preventing phosphates ending up in rivers and streams.

Phil Courtier, director of place at South Norfolk Council and Broadland District Council, added: "While larger developers are likely to be able to get their own mitigation measures in place, Norfolk councils are still working on their own credit system to unlock house building."

He added the system would see developers, particularly small to medium sized ones - "buy in" to other solutions, such as water reduction schemes.

Plans under the Greater Norwich Local Plan have been submitted to government which would see 45,000 new homes built in and around Norwich by 2041.