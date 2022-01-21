House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?

Suzi Earl and her daughter, Sammy Woods, at their home in Gertrude Road, with mould and damp problems. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A city mum is battling with the council over the state of her mouldy home - and now it is sinking!

Suzi Earl in her bathroom which has an unsealed bath, and mouldy and damp walls which seeps into the living room wall.

Suzi Earl, of Gertrude Road, has been dealing with multiple issues in her home since she moved in September 2015 including water running down the walls, damp and electrical faults.

A wet wall in Suzi Earl's living room, seeping through from the bathroom.

Initially the 40-year-old became worried about problems with the roof and electrical issues.

Multiple workmen were called out to check the wiring in 2018 and all of them told her the house needed significant work and a complete rewiring.

Mum -of-six Suzi said that despite reporting this to the council they have not started any work on the electrics.

And now she fears the problems are getting beyond repair.

“There was a hole in the roof which was finally fixed in summer of 2017," she said. "All seemed well and we were looking forward to enjoying a warm winter with our new insolation.

Suzi Earl's son, Kenze Turner, 16, in his bedroom which has mould round the ceiling.

“Since the roof was ‘fixed’ we have seen an unimaginable amount of mould - it first started to appear in my daughter's room.

“Christmas 2020 it upped a gear we have serious mould issues in two of the bedrooms and the living room.

“But now, there is also water, sometimes 12 inches, it’s running down the walls and is soaking the carpets both in the living room, and the carpet right near where my son sleeps.”

A wet wall and door hinge in Suzi Earl's living room.

Council workers have been out to take photographs of the damage in Suzi’s home but having heard nothing she fears her family's woes have fallen on death ears.

She now claims she has been advised to open her windows to solve the damp issue and scrub the walls to fix the mould.

She added: “They have made me feel like a nuisance - do they honestly think I don’t open the windows to let the air flow?

The mould around the ceiling in one of the bedrooms in Suzi Earl's home.

“And I clean the mould all the time. But as fast as I am cleaning it away, more is growing.”

Despite Suzi being certain that these problems are caused by the bodged job in the loft, no one has yet been up there to check it out.

And on top of Suzi's housing horrors she is now growing concerned for her children's health.

The mould around the ceiling in one of the bedrooms in Suzi Earl's home.

She said: “Three of my children are asthmatic and my son also has croup twice in the last two years - which is unusual for a nine-year-old. I am not saying it’s definitely the mould but It can’t be helping.”

Suzi Earl and her daughter, Sammy Woods, in their kitchen which has a hole through the wall behind the dishwasher and no skirting boards.

And now the family have been told their house is subsiding.

“My house is really leaning to one side," Suzi added. "I called someone out to look at it, and they just filled in the cracks between the bricks with sand. What is that going to do?

Suzi Earl's home in Gertrude Road.

“And the doors are broken as well. You have to really slam the front and back doors to get them to close, and they need a good yank to open, I live in fear that there will be a fire and my children won't be able to escape.”

The missing skirting boards in Suzi Earl's kitchen.

“I’m not an impatient person at all, but this feels ridiculous, I don’t know what to do and I feel I’m being blamed for something that isn’t my fault."

The rotten skirting boards and ill-fitting floor in Suzi Earl's bathroom.

Suzi is currently on the council list to move out of the property.

But with her children Britney, seven, Chase, nine, Caiden, 14, Kenze, 16, Danielle 21, and Sammy, 23 who also has a five-year-old and a two-year-old of her own, finding a suitable home is proving difficult.

The rotten skirting boards and ill-fitting floor in Suzi Earl's bathroom.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “The electrical test for this property is up to date and any follow up work graded by urgency.

“We have already completed the higher priority job and have added a rewire to our upgrade programme due to the age of the property.

“We responded to Ms Earl about other concerns regarding her property in November and are awaiting further information.”

Damp and mouldy pipes in Suzi Earl's bathroom.




