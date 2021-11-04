Second chance to have your say on Anglia Square redevelopment

People can have their say on the future of Anglia Square's controversial transformation at new drop-in sessions.

A pop-up presentation on plans to redevelop the site, built in the 1970s, is being hosted by developer Weston Homes on Sunday, November 7 between 10am-1pm at Anglia Square.

Anglia Square in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

It is also putting on a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8, 6-8pm, and the following day from noon-2pm, as part of second round of community engagement for altered plans.

Originally, Weston Homes wanted to build a 20-storey tower on the site after the old building is demolished, along with more than 1,200 homes, a cinema, hotel, new shops and offices at a cost of £271m.

The plans for the Anglia Square upgrade which were withdrawn - Credit: Weston Homes

Norwich City Council originally approved the plans in 2018 but after fierce criticism to the height of the tower the then local government secretary Robert Jenrick refused permission for the development after a planning inquiry.

Weston Homes and site owners Columbia Threadneedle were due to challenge that decision in a High Court battle in May this year but withdrew the proposals a month later with a pledge to go back to the drawing board.

New plans were revealed to the public in September which showed the proposed tower had reduced in height to eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the previous proposal.

The number of car parking spaces and homes proposed has been cut from 1,500 to just 400 and 1,200 to 1,100 respectively.

And the original plans for around 11,000sqm non-residential retail, cinema and office space has also been slimmed down with no cinema and just 4,000sqm in the new plans.

Other features of the updated plans include a new residents' hub, north-south cycle route, public toilets and 4.5 acres of public green space.

Weston Homes have said they are planning on holding three rounds of engagement before submitting the plans in 2022.

If their plans go as anticipated they hope to start construction later in 2022, with an expected completion date of 2033.

The Evening News approached Weston Homes for a comment.



